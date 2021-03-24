Unboxing Justice League Mother Box After It Sat In The Sun For A Week

Who wants a Mother Box? Two years ago, Bleeding Cool reported on a DC Comics-themed restaurant planned to open in London's Soho, called DC World, and then Park Row, part of the Wonderland restaurants. Obviously, with the current situation, plans have been put on hold. But with the release of the Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League, they had another solution. Ahead of the plan to open this summer, Park Row launched Wonderland At Home, which they call "an immersive, multi-sensorial meal experience inspired by fan-favourite movies and shows to be enjoyed in homes across the US and UK." Such as with the Justice League, "not just a collectible, this limited-edition "Mother Box" is packed with a tasting menu including food, drinks, interactive storytelling and some surprise sensorial 'extras'." Pre-prepared meals that can be cooked at home."

Last Tuesday, with the release of the Justice League Snyder Cut, they sent Mother Boxes out to those who had ponied up. And, because I'd written about it, they sent one to me. Except I didn't know. And when DPD dropped off the Mother Box, last week instead of knocking (we were all at home), or leaving a note, they decided to put it down the side of the house. Where, while doing some gardening, I came across it yesterday. With notes saying how it needed to be refrigerated immediately. And not left out in the baking sun for a week. Oh dear. I'm surprised the foxes didn't get to it.

So what does a week-old Mother Box look like when it's unboxed?

The QR codes on the Mother Box menu also link to the following how-to videos. Which I would have loved to follow. Except… week old meat and fish. So, no. Sorry.

Okay, okay, I might still give the resurrection souffle a go. Oh damn, my wife ate the popcorn. Still… let's see what I can rustle up tomorrow. And there's always the beer!