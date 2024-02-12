Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunt, Cavan Scott, kev walker, Union Jack The Ripper

Union Jack The Ripper: Blood Hunt From Cavan Scott And Kev Walker

The rather excellently titled Union Jack The Ripper by Cavan Scott and Kev Walker joins Marvel's Blood Hunt event in May.

Joe Chapman gears up for a brutal, vampire-slaying mini-series set in the UK.

Art and storytelling promise dark themes with intimate ties to the creators' roots.

Questions of national identity emerge as Union Jack faces off against the Hunger.

Cavan Scott says, "Marvel has just announced my first-ever Marvel Universe mini-series, which hits comic stores in May as part of their Blood Hunt event! Union Jack The Ripper is written by me with art by the incredible Kev Walker, two Brits working together to usher the legendary UK Marvel superhero into a new blood-soaked era! For those who don't know, this incarnation of Union Jack first appeared in Captain America #253 back in 1981, created by Roger Stern and John Byrne. Armed with grit, wit and a service revolver, Joseph 'Joe' Chapman is actually the third adventurer to don the Union Flag, all of which share a long history with vampires, usually the dastardly Baron Blood, although this mini sees Jack face another member of the Marvel undead! The 30-page Union Jack The Ripper #1 hits 15th May 2024 so make sure you get your pre-orders in with your friendly-neighbourhood comic book store! Pre-orders can make or break any comic book so I really appreciate your support. If you like your superhero action bloody and horror-tinged, this is the book for you!

"When Blood Hunt kicks off in May, vampires will emerge from the shadows to stake their claim on Earth. But around every corner of the Marvel Universe is a super hero ready to fight back the hordes! The fate of the UK will be placed in their flag-bearing hero, Union Jack, who upgrades himself into a one-man vampire slaying army in UNION JACK THE RIPPER: BLOOD HUNT, a three-issue event tie-in series written by New York Times bestselling author Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic) and drawn by acclaimed artist Kev Walker (Guardians of the Galaxy). "Scott and Walker will deliver a Union Jack story like you've never seen before as the iconic British hero armors up, grabs his trusty Webley pistol, liberates a medieval longsword, straps on some grenades, and heads out to slaughter the blood-sucking masses in a way that would make the Punisher envious! Union Jack's solo mission will place him at war with a specific brood of vampires targeting his homeland, all led by a mysterious villain known as the Hunger! "It's going to be more brutal than anything we've seen from Union Jack as his methods shift to match the ferocity of an empowered enemy," Scott shared. "Working with Kev Walker on this book is a dream, as we both embrace our love of horror in every panel. But it's not going to just be a gorefest for all involved. The miniseries will be asking some big, heartfelt questions appropriate for a character who wears his country's flag on his chest. What does that mean when everything you believe in is turned on its head, when everything you've always taken for granted shifts beneath your feet?" "There's a couple of firsts here for me," Walker added. "I haven't done anything this dark, either emotionally or figuratively, before. Most of the horror I've done before (Marvel Zombies 3 and Marvel Zombies 4) has come with large doses of humour in the mix. Any humour here is definitely black. "It's also the first time I've actually had the chance to draw something set in my part of the world. Since I live in the North of England (the opposite side of the Pennines, but near enough), it actually feels more personal. This story is also pretty blunt and brutal, like something I might have drawn at the beginning of my career in comics, so it'll be interesting to see if I've mellowed over the last 35 years." Vampires have inherited the Earth, and one lone man has made it his mission to protect it. But what does Joey Chapman, have up his sleeves? And will it be enough? And who will Union Jack have to face to keep London from falling?

UNION JACK THE RIPPER: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by KEV WALKER

Cover by RYAN BROWN

On Sale 5/15

