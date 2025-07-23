Universal Makes DC Comics Available To US Shops Via Alliance Gaming

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: diamond, sdcc, universal

Bleeding Cool first broke this story back in June, but now it is official by the looks of these screencaps for the new Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, out in September from DC Comics. Universal Distribution, which bought Alliance Gaming as part of Diamond Comic Distributors' Chapter 11 bankruptcy, will be using its purchase to start distributing comic books to US comic book stores as well as Canadian comic book stores. And they are also the first distributor outside of Lunar Distribution to be allowed to sell DC Comics titles to US comic book stores for some time. So why might a US comic book retailer switch to Universal and/or Alliance Gaming? Well, the systems are more familiar to longtime comic book stores, as they are based on the Diamond Comic Distributors way of doing things, though without the crippling debt. And with Universal (apparently) buying Diamond UK, that makes for a more international profile for the distributor. The question has to be, who else will join DC Comics in their endeavour? And who will order Batman #1 from Alliance Gaming?

As for using Alliance Gaming infrastructure to distribute comics, I understand that this was being explored for some time anyway when Diamond Comic Distributors owned them, as a way to more effectively use shared warehouse space. But looking at the recent FOC, there are only a couple of titles being distributed by Ap Populum/Sprakle Pop/Diamond now. Expect there to be so much discussion about all of this at the retailer events over San Diego Comic-Con. Here's a little reminder…

Thursday, 24th July San Diego Comic-Con

Lunar Distribution Social Mixer – 7 to 9 pm. This is a free event available to a maximum of 2 representatives per active store in good standing at Lunar. Food and drinks will be provided. This event is an 8-minute walk from the convention center. Registration deadline: July 14th 11:59 pm EST

Friday, 25th July San Diego Comic-Con

ComicsPRO – Room 12 – No registration required 9:30 to 10:40 am ComicsPRO Fresh Start sponsored by Prana: Direct Market Solutions. Get your day at Comic-Con off to a great start with ComicsPRO – the comics retailer trade association. Retailers, vendors, publishers, and distributors are welcome to kick off their convention day with colleagues, coffee, bagels, and conversation. Bring your business card! Joe Ferrara (Atlantis Fantasyworld, CA), the Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award facilitator, will also be presenting videos of this year's retailer award finalists.

sponsored by Prana: Direct Market Solutions. Get your day at Comic-Con off to a great start with ComicsPRO – the comics retailer trade association. Retailers, vendors, publishers, and distributors are welcome to kick off their convention day with colleagues, coffee, bagels, and conversation. Bring your business card! Joe Ferrara (Atlantis Fantasyworld, CA), the Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award facilitator, will also be presenting videos of this year's retailer award finalists. 10:40 to 10:55 am Prana Direct Market Solutions 2nd annual sponsorship of the ComicsPRO retailer breakfast as part of San Diego Comic-Con. This year, once everyone has had their fill of bagels and coffee, Prana will be highlighting two exciting clients this year: REKCAH Comics, the groundbreaking company who launched an ambitious 5 year run with The Future Is ****** exclusively into comics shops. Created by Gary Vaynerchuk, VeeFriends is a bold, character-driven storytelling universe where each quirky creature embodies values like empathy, ambition, and perseverance—encouraging readers to grow, connect, and make a positive impact. All that and the latest on Zdarsky Comics News, Tyler Mane's The Last Spartan, Comic Industry Insiders and more depending on how much Atom! can squeeze into the 15 minute slot.

2nd annual sponsorship of the ComicsPRO retailer breakfast as part of San Diego Comic-Con. This year, once everyone has had their fill of bagels and coffee, Prana will be highlighting two exciting clients this year: REKCAH Comics, the groundbreaking company who launched an ambitious 5 year run with The Future Is ****** exclusively into comics shops. Created by Gary Vaynerchuk, VeeFriends is a bold, character-driven storytelling universe where each quirky creature embodies values like empathy, ambition, and perseverance—encouraging readers to grow, connect, and make a positive impact. All that and the latest on Zdarsky Comics News, Tyler Mane's The Last Spartan, Comic Industry Insiders and more depending on how much Atom! can squeeze into the 15 minute slot. 10:55 to 11:20 am. Mid-Year Manga Publisher Breakdown. Various manga publishers will be discussing various manga initiatives, top sellers, and how to curate a manga section. With Anime Expo, happening a few weeks before, manga publishers will be filling us in on any big news that was announced. Ivan Salazar and Ben Applegate from Kodansha USA and Morgan Perry from Square Enix will be among those presenting.

Various manga publishers will be discussing various manga initiatives, top sellers, and how to curate a manga section. With Anime Expo, happening a few weeks before, manga publishers will be filling us in on any big news that was announced. Ivan Salazar and Ben Applegate from Kodansha USA and Morgan Perry from Square Enix will be among those presenting. 11:20 to 11:45 am. Talk to the ComicsPRO Board. Join Board Members Shannon Live, Kate deNeveu, Marc Bowker, Eitan Manhoff, and Executive Director Marco Davanzo, as they discuss various industry concerns, go over programming for the year, and discuss various initiatives. This is a perfect time to let your voice be heard! Focus will be on Local Comic Shop Day®, Educational Inititiatives, Monthly Newsletter, and the just created Comic Industry Discord run by ComicsPRO. Store representatives that come will receive ComicsPRO variant(s).

Join Board Members Shannon Live, Kate deNeveu, Marc Bowker, Eitan Manhoff, and Executive Director Marco Davanzo, as they discuss various industry concerns, go over programming for the year, and discuss various initiatives. This is a perfect time to let your voice be heard! Focus will be on Local Comic Shop Day®, Educational Inititiatives, Monthly Newsletter, and the just created Comic Industry Discord run by ComicsPRO. Store representatives that come will receive ComicsPRO variant(s). Lunar – Room 31ABC, Noon to 1 pm – registration required. DC, Image, Mad Cave, Titan, Oni, Drawn & Quarterly, and few other publishers will be presenting at the Lunar panel. (fourth quarter and future plans).

– registration required. DC, Image, Mad Cave, Titan, Oni, Drawn & Quarterly, and few other publishers will be presenting at the Lunar panel. (fourth quarter and future plans). Penguin Random House – Room 31ABC, 1 to 2:15 pm – registration required. Penguin Random House is hosting a special San Diego Comic-Con Direct Market Retailer Meeting featuring Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, BOOM! Studios, Random House Worlds, Ignition Press and more. All publishers will give a presentation on their upcoming plans. Attending retailers will also receive a thank you pack from Penguin Random House that will be shipped after the meeting (one per account).

– registration required. Penguin Random House is hosting a special San Diego Comic-Con Direct Market Retailer Meeting featuring Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, BOOM! Studios, Random House Worlds, Ignition Press and more. All publishers will give a presentation on their upcoming plans. Attending retailers will also receive a thank you pack from Penguin Random House that will be shipped after the meeting (one per account). ComicsPRO, Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina 3 to 4 pm. So You Want To Be A Comic Retailer? If you've ever thought about owning your own comics shop, then join us! Sponsored by ComicsPRO – the trade organisation for storefront comic retailers – this panel will highlight information that veteran store owners wish they knew before they started their own stores. Panellists include: Shannon Live (Bat City Comic Professionals, Bradenton), Eitan Manhoff (Cape and Cowl, Oakland), Kate deNeveu (Hello Comics, Charlottesville), Jenn Haines (The Dragon, Canada), Django Bohren (The Comics Place, Bellingham). Panel will be moderated by Marco Davanzo, Executive Director of ComicsPRO.

