SCOOP: DC Comics Will Now Be Distributed In The USA By Universal

DC's move could impact other publishers and reshape US comic book distribution dynamics.

You wait for major comic book industry news that will change everything going forward, and then you get four all in one day. First, the last big holdout at Diamond, Dynamite is to be distributed by Lunar Distribution. Second, Diamond has cancelled the print version of their Previews catalogue. Third, the people behind Comixology are creating a Comixology killer and have signed up Marvel and DC. And now the news, being broken by Bleeding Cool at this hour, that Universal Distribution, the Canadian equivalent of what Diamond used to be in the US, will now be distributing comic books in the USA as well. And they have kicked the doors down into the US direct market of comic book stores, by signing up the distribution of DC Comics to American comic book stores as well.

Bleeding Cool has had both aspects of this story confirmed by multiple well-connected sources in the comic book distribution and retail industries.

This comes after Universal Distribution was part of the eventual winning joint bid for Diamond Comic Distributors at a Chapter 11 bankruptcy auction. Against expectation, they took the Alliance Gaming part of the assets being sold. Notably, after Diamond Comic Distributors had previously closed a number of warehouses, the Alliance Gaming warehouses were partially repurposed to distribute comic books across the USA as well. Universal has now bought that distribution structure and now will be using it to expand its already successful Canadian comics distribution business across North America.

DC Comics famously began the current Distribution Wars after they pulled out of exclusive distribution in the USA by Diamond Comic Distributors after the first pandemic shutdown in 2020. The first domino was toppled when they set up the two largest comic book stores, DCBS and Midtown, to be their two new distributors, Lunar and UCS. The latter folded, leaving Lunar Distribution as the sole distributor of DC Comics in the USA, though Universal has distributed DC Comics in Canada. After DC's move, more and more publishers left Diamond until Diamond eventually declared bankruptcy. Which has led to where we are now. Will Universal now be a direct competitor with their Diamond joint bidder, Ad Populum?

Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW, Boom and other comic book publishers are exclusive at Penguin Random House for the USA direct market. But Lunar Distribution only has DC Comics and Image Comics as big-name publisher exclusives. If DC is no longer exclusive, will Image join DC at Universal in the US as well? Will either go exclusive with Universal? This story is still playing out…

