SCOOP: DC Comics Will Now Be Distributed In The USA By Universal
SCOOP: DC Comics will now be distributed in comic book stores across the USA by the Canadian distributor, Universal Distribution
- Universal Distribution will now distribute DC Comics to comic book stores across the USA.
- This marks a major expansion for Universal, previously a dominant distributor in Canada only.
- The move follows Universal's acquisition of Alliance Gaming assets after Diamond's bankruptcy.
- DC's move could impact other publishers and reshape US comic book distribution dynamics.
You wait for major comic book industry news that will change everything going forward, and then you get four all in one day. First, the last big holdout at Diamond, Dynamite is to be distributed by Lunar Distribution. Second, Diamond has cancelled the print version of their Previews catalogue. Third, the people behind Comixology are creating a Comixology killer and have signed up Marvel and DC. And now the news, being broken by Bleeding Cool at this hour, that Universal Distribution, the Canadian equivalent of what Diamond used to be in the US, will now be distributing comic books in the USA as well. And they have kicked the doors down into the US direct market of comic book stores, by signing up the distribution of DC Comics to American comic book stores as well.
Bleeding Cool has had both aspects of this story confirmed by multiple well-connected sources in the comic book distribution and retail industries.
This comes after Universal Distribution was part of the eventual winning joint bid for Diamond Comic Distributors at a Chapter 11 bankruptcy auction. Against expectation, they took the Alliance Gaming part of the assets being sold. Notably, after Diamond Comic Distributors had previously closed a number of warehouses, the Alliance Gaming warehouses were partially repurposed to distribute comic books across the USA as well. Universal has now bought that distribution structure and now will be using it to expand its already successful Canadian comics distribution business across North America.
DC Comics famously began the current Distribution Wars after they pulled out of exclusive distribution in the USA by Diamond Comic Distributors after the first pandemic shutdown in 2020. The first domino was toppled when they set up the two largest comic book stores, DCBS and Midtown, to be their two new distributors, Lunar and UCS. The latter folded, leaving Lunar Distribution as the sole distributor of DC Comics in the USA, though Universal has distributed DC Comics in Canada. After DC's move, more and more publishers left Diamond until Diamond eventually declared bankruptcy. Which has led to where we are now. Will Universal now be a direct competitor with their Diamond joint bidder, Ad Populum?
Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW, Boom and other comic book publishers are exclusive at Penguin Random House for the USA direct market. But Lunar Distribution only has DC Comics and Image Comics as big-name publisher exclusives. If DC is no longer exclusive, will Image join DC at Universal in the US as well? Will either go exclusive with Universal? This story is still playing out…
But you can use these Diamond, DC Comics, Lunar and Universal tabs to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…
- On the announcement of Chapter 11 on the 14th of January, Diamond started a 13-week bankruptcy process run by financial firm Raymond James, got financing to operate, and announced an auction for its assets.
- Those assets included Diamond Comic Distribution, Alliance Gaming Distribution, Diamond Select Toys, CGA and Diamond UK
- Universal Distribution was named the Stalking Horse bidder for Alliance Games and Diamond UK, which required a purchase commitment of thirty-nine million dollars, but with certain discounts and privileges for taking that position.
- The auction took place, and it went late. There was food and breakfast billed for.
- And Alliance Entertainment, or AENT, was named the top bidder for the assets of $72,245,000, though not for Diamond UK. This was widely announced, including by Diamond themselves.
- Then we learned that a joint bid by Universal Distribution and Ad Populum came second and was named the back-up bid, with a bid of $69,130,000. With Universal getting Alliance Gaming and Diamond UK, and Ad Populum getting Diamond Comics, Diamond Select Toys and everything else. Basic Fun was third with fifty million.
- Bruce Ogilvie, AENT chairman, was invited onto a podcast with comic book retailers Dennis Barger and Jesse James after, apparently, watching my performance on the Beyond Wednesdays podcast in which he talked about AENT and Diamond.
- A court hearing with the Honorable Judge Rice in Courtroom 9-D at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland at 10 am was intended to ensure the legality of the bid and the process.
- But instead, over that weekend, the debtors declared that they had chosen the back-up bid from Universal and Ad Populum instead of AENT, despite AENT having bid more. No reason was given.
- AENT filed a lawsuit regarding this decision.
- It took the bankruptcy court to reverse that decision and state that AENT, with the higher bid, had won, though they would have to withdraw their lawsuit.
- AENT has terminated their winning bid and purchase.
- Universal Distribution and Ad Populum were back in the running
- Diamond declared "business as usual" but the courts threatened Chapter 7 over late paperwork.
- AENT sued Diamond, claiming fraud
- Diamond says it's all in hand and went back to court, wanting to be owned by Universal and Ad Populum.
- Sale of Diamond to Universal and Ad Populum was approved by the courts.
- Though Ad Populum paid more than we thought.
- Podcast blamed/credited with the current state of affairs
- Diamond tells Skyrush to stop claiming they won CGA.
- As part of court filings, Diamond released details for every comic store on account.
- We have some finality.
- Ad Populum and Universal Distribution officially acquire Diamond and related assets.
- The layoffs have begun.
- And continue.
- Diamond Select Toys has closed
- Diamond try and reassure retailers over ComicSuite
- Courts withdraw Chapter 7 bankruptcy threat
- We look at the future of Diamond Previews again
- PRH pulls out of Diamond entirely
- Well, not entirely, the UK can stay.
- Hermes Press says Diamond doesn't want to distribute their comics anymore… or anyone's.
- But Diamond pushes back on that, as they publish a new Previews.
- And they assure comic book stores that everything is going to be fine. Honest.
- Then send a letter to publishers which looks like it isn't
- Now they are looking for more money and longer to pay it back.
- Dynamite would like half a million now, please.
- Udon and Manga Classic have now cancelled all Diamond orders.
- Then so did Drem Productions
- And PRH starts to close their special retailer joining offer
- Diamond gets a fourth wave of funding and deadlines.
- Philbo Distribution launches.
- Alliance Entertainment hire seven senior Diamond staffers.
- Universal Distribution rumoured to be hiring Diamond staffers to enter the US market.
- Massive Distribution expands within Lunar
- Diamond has cancelled all their PRH orders.
- There are problems with Ad Populum's first payments to comics publishers
- Ad Populum sues AENT alleging breaches of confidentiality and staff poaching.
- Ad Populum still ghosting publishers.
- Bankruptcy timeline revealed it began in July 2024
- Diamond ends cash on delivery sales
- Hermes Press hires Steve Leaf
- Diamond responds to Dynamite
- Diamond closes No Cost Orders, sends out reminder emails to comic book stores
- Boom Studios makes layoffs.
- Zenescope pulls out of Diamond.
- AENT Says Diamond Claim They Poached Staff "Fails As A Matter Of Law"
- It's Claimed New Diamond Owner Said He's "Playing Chicken With Idiots"
- Mike Schimmel Talks, Under Oath, About The Diamond Comics Firings
- Dynamite jumps to Lunar Distribution
- Diamond takes Previews digital only
- Universal Distribution to distribute in the USA as well as Canada, starting with DC Comics