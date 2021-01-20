USA Imposes Tariffs On Socialist Terrorist Wakanda in Avengers #41

There's plenty of presidential politics at play in today's Avengers #41, including a former candidate gaining greater power than any have ever wielded. But we also learn what politics Nighthawk has been playing at, in an attempt to take down King T'Challa of Wakanda, The Black Panther, in his own battle to claim the Phoenix Force. A battle of international diplomacy rather than pure superheroic force.

New US tariffs on Wakanda? Very much a former Presidential era activity, yes? Might that be a little more frowned upon from today? Or maybe not, US Ambassadors are often a law unto themselves. So how will Wakanda deal with such boycotts? By hacking, of course.

So we have schools of Wakandian children spending their lunch breaks hacking America? More like troll schools than troll farms? And the USA defining Wakandan kids schools as terrorist cells? Also, is Nighthawk mistaking Wakanda for a socialist state, when it's quite obviously a monarchy, with all that this brings.

Especially when they seem to solve the problems with spending money, lobbying and funding the swamp? So it looks like it will have to come down to fisticuffs after all. Well, it is a Marvel superhero comic book. Someone has to hit someone else, it's always "war war" rather than "jaw jaw".

AVENGERS #41

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200546

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Javi Garron (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE BATTLE TO DECIDE THE ALL-NEW PHOENIX CONTINUES!

Who will wield the power of the PHOENIX FORCE? A globe-spanning tournament is underway, under the direction of the firebird itself, pitting some of Marvel's greatest heroes against their fiercest enemies and also against each other, giving each of them a taste of the awesome cosmic might that's at stake. All will be transformed. Not all will survive. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 20, 2021 SRP: $3.99