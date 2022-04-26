Usagi Yojimbo: Lone Goat and Kid #4 Preview: Bat Ninjas

Nearly 38 years after his debut in the now-rare and sought-after Albedo #2, Stan Sakai's Usagi Yojimbo is still going strong. In this preview of Usagi Yojimbo: Lone Goat and Kid #4, Usagi Yojimbo… MAY DIE!!! If the bat-ninjas get their way, of course. More importantly, how did DC Comics allow another publisher to publish a bat-themed anything?! Check out the preview below.

USAGI YOJIMBO: LONE GOAT AND KID #4

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220445

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Stan Sakai (CA) David Petersen

"Blood Wings" Part 2! Usagi is captured by a deadly group of bat ninjas, and with an entire village's survival at stake, Usagi must figure out a way to outwit his winged captors! The end of a classic Usagi story, now in all-new color!

In Shops: 4/27/2022

SRP: $3.99

