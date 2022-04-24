V For Vendetta #1, At Auction For $135 Already

Originally serialised by Dez Skinn's Warrior Magazine in 1982, DC Comics republished, coloured and concluded V For Vendetta by Alan Moore and David Lloyd in 1988. A modicum hit at the time, it has remained a perennial seller for DC Comics, and they got a Wachowski movie out of it, which further spread the imagery created for this comic book around the world into real-life movements like Anonymous and Occupy, selling millions of copies of the original comic book. The image of a real 17th-century religious terrorist is now used to inspire and represent uprisings around the world. It's quite remarkable really.

V for Vendetta is a 1984-inspired dystopian comic book set in the nineties, set in a United Kingdom that has elected a fascist dictatorship that followed a nuclear war. The book follows two protagonists, the terrorist V dressed like Guy Fawkes, and a protégée he takes on after saving her from assault, Evey Hammond. A majorly political comic book in all manners of the word, it intentionally set Anarchy and Fascism as two opposite points of view, with any other position as an unworkable compromise that collapses under its own contradictions. It was also written at a time when nationalism was on the rise, a government was getting more controlling of society and war was back on the agenda. What goes around, comes around.

And now a copy of that first DC Comics issue is up for auction from Heritage Arts Auctions today, CGC slabbed at 9.8 and currently entertaining bids of $134, with several hours still to go. It wasn't that long ago – okay maybe, before the film –

V For Vendetta #1 (DC, 1988) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. David Lloyd wraparound cover and art. Alan Moore story. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $55. CGC census 4/22: 401 in 9.8, none higher.