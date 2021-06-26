Valiant's Solicits and Solicitations For September 2021

Valiant Entertainment has no new launches in September 2021 – but is valiantly continuing to publish X-O Manowar, Ninjak and collect their current Shadowman series… here are their full solicits and solicitations for the month.

X-O MANOWAR (2020) #6 CVR A RAHZZAH

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

JUL212072

JUL212073 – X-O MANOWAR (2020) #6 CVR B JOHNSON – 3.99

JUL212074 – X-O MANOWAR (2020) #6 CVR C PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED – 3.99

(W) Dennis "Hopeless" Hallum (A) Emilio Laiso (CA) Rahzzah

"THE TEXTBOOK DEFINITION OF WHAT A GREAT SUPERHERO COMIC CAN BE" – MULTIVERSITY COMICS

"ACTION-PACKED AND ONE HECK OF AN EMOTIONAL RIDE" – BEYOND THE PANEL

X-O Manowar has saved the planet from hostile forces countless times before, but the new threat that looms in front of him is unlike anything he has faced before. And with his sentient alien armor glitching, X-O's situation is about to get much worse…

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

NINJAK #3 CVR A DAGNINO

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

JUL212075

JUL212076 – NINJAK #3 CVR B MARTINEZ – 3.99

JUL212077 – NINJAK #3 CVR C PREORDER ORZU – 3.99

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Javier Pulido (CA) Fernando Dagnino

"SOME OF THE COOLEST ART AROUND" – THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

"A LOT OF FUN" – SCREEN RANT

The critically-acclaimed team of JEFF PARKER and JAVIER PULIDO continue their globe-trotting adventure with the Valiant's top superspy… and the secret behind Ninjak's mysterious enemies is revealed!

One look at Pulido's pages and you'll see why NINJAK is one of 2021's most talked about comics.

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SHADOWMAN (2020) TP VOL 01

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

JUL212078

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Jon Davis-Hunt (CA) Tony Moore

"Horrifyingly good." – CBR

The forces of darkness are awakening and they are hungry for life.

Jack Boniface, a.k.a. Shadowman, faces the terrors that tear at the fabric of humanity's world. As the forces of darkness pry open doorways across the nation, the Shadowman will make a cross-country descent into horror… as something far more sinister emerges from the shadows.

From the bestselling master of horror Cullen Bunn (Venom) and bone-chilling artist Jon Davis-Hunt (Clean Room) comes a shocking supernatural odyssey!

Collecting SHADOWMAN (2020) #1-4.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 14.99