Vampire Slayer #12 Preview: Buffy Wants Her Powers Back Buffy plans to take her Slayer powers back from Willow in this preview of Vampire Slayer #12... but is it too late?

VAMPIRE SLAYER #12

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN230322

JAN230323 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #12 CVR B GOUX – $4.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Hannah Templer (CA) Sebastian Fiumara

Everything comes to a head as Buffy and Faith do everything in their power to stop Willow – now a wrathful force to be reckoned with.

As Buffy's nightmares and past prove to be more help than hindrance, will she have what it takes to defeat Willow, and maybe even save a friendship?

In Shops: 3/15/2023

SRP: $4.99

