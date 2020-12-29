Vampire The Masquerade Sequel Witchblood in Vault March 2021 Solicits

Matthew Erman and Lisa Sterle are creating their Vampire: The Masquerade sequel, Witchblood, coming from Vault Comics in March 2021 solicitations. Here's the full list.

WITCHBLOOD #1 CVR A STERLE

VAULT COMICS

JAN211628

(W) Matthew Erman (A/CA) Lisa Sterle

Lick the blood off your lips…the next arc of Vampire: The Masquerade is here! After learning a disturbing fact about her fake childe's past, Cecily must keep her secrets close and Ali at arm's length. As she searches the streets of the Twin Cities for answers, a terrifying possibility surfaces: perhaps Ali has learned the Masquerade better than Cecily herself.

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WITCHBLOOD #1 CVR B STERLE

VAULT COMICS

WITCHBLOOD #1 CVR C DANIEL

VAULT COMICS

AUTUMNAL #6 CVR A SHEHAN

VAULT COMICS

JAN211631

(W) Daniel Kraus (A/CA) Chris Shehan

After stealing a trove of local lore, Kat begins barricading her house against the Comfort Notch threat. But nature itself seems hell-bent on tearing her family apart.

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99

AUTUMNAL #6 CVR B GOODEN

VAULT COMICS

JAN211632

(W) Daniel Kraus (A) Chris Shehan (CA) Nathan Gooden

After stealing a trove of local lore, Kat begins barricading her house against the Comfort Notch threat. But nature itself seems hell-bent on tearing her family apart.

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99

HOLLOW HEART #2 CVR A TUCKER

VAULT COMICS

JAN211633

(W) Paul Allor (A/CA) Paul Tucker

As their escape draws near, Mateo shows EL a different way to live: free from constant pain, and filled with pleasure, sex and new sensations. But these lessons serve to underscore the cruelty of EL's captors and to awaken a new level of anger within him. Meanwhile, Mateo tests the limits of his own empathy in increasingly dangerous ways.

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

I WALK WITH MONSTERS #4 CVR A CANTIRINO (MR)

VAULT COMICS

JAN211634

(W) Paul Cornell (A/CA) Sally Cantirino

Jacey and David head into the heart of darkness-now and in their memories.Â Â Alone and lost, Jacey must confront the man who took her brother.

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

I WALK WITH MONSTERS #4 CVR B HICKMAN (MR)

VAULT COMICS

JAN211635

(W) Paul Cornell (A) Sally Cantirino (CA) Jen Hickman

Jacey and David head into the heart of darkness-now and in their memories.Â Â Alone and lost, Jacey must confront the man who took her brother.

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ENGINEWARD #9 CVR A EISMA

VAULT COMICS

JAN211636

(W) George Mann (A/CA) Joe Eisma

As Joss fights to save Kreek, dangerous fauna begins to circle the fragment of Oert. Meanwhile, Gemini returns triumphant to the Sphere, but all is not well between their two halves. Artemis makes a new friend in the direst of circumstances, and Aquarius's investigation sheds new light on the unsolved deicide.

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ENGINEWARD #9 CVR B HICKMAN

VAULT COMICS

JAN211637

(W) George Mann (A) Joe Eisma (CA) Jen Hickman

As Joss fights to save Kreek, dangerous fauna begins to circle the fragment of Oert. Meanwhile, Gemini returns triumphant to the Sphere, but all is not well between their two halves. Artemis makes a new friend in the direst of circumstances, and Aquarius's investigation sheds new light on the unsolved deicide.

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GIGA #5 CVR A LE

VAULT COMICS

JAN211638

(W) Alex Paknadel (A/CA) John Le

The slumbering gods will wake, rending metal and flesh.

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GIGA #5 CVR B GORHAM

VAULT COMICS

JAN211639

(W) Alex Paknadel (A) John Le (CA) Adam Gorham

The slumbering gods will wake, rending metal and flesh.

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RESONANT #9 (MR)

VAULT COMICS

JAN211640

(W) David Andry (A/CA) Skylar Patridge

Paxton begins to lose himself, falling under the influence of the Spiral. With the help of Fern, he makes a grim discovery. The kids set in motion their plan to take back the family cabin, but what chance do they have against the fiendish Preacher, the monstrous Maw, and his insatiable followers?

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SHADOW SERVICE #6 CVR A HOWELL

VAULT COMICS

JAN211641

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Corin Howell

The much-anticipated next arc of Shadow Service begins! Betrayed by one of their own, MI666 takes to the dangerous streets of Rome. But can the traitor be brought back into the fold? The chase is on. Plus, Aashi's secret past is finally revealed.

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SHADOW SERVICE #6 CVR B ISAACS

VAULT COMICS

JAN211642

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Corin Howell (CA) Rebekah Isaacs

The much-anticipated next arc of Shadow Service begins! Betrayed by one of their own, MI666 takes to the dangerous streets of Rome. But can the traitor be brought back into the fold? The chase is on. Plus, Aashi's secret past is finally revealed.

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99

VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE #6

VAULT COMICS

JAN211643

(W) Tim Seeley, Tini Howard, Blake Howard (A) Dev Pramanik, Nathan Gooden (CA) Aaron Campbell

Lick the blood off your lips…the next arc of Vampire: The Masquerade is here! After learning a disturbing fact about her fake childe's past, Cecily must keep her secrets close and Ali at arm's length. As she searches the streets of the Twin Cities for answers, a terrifying possibility surfaces: perhaps Ali has learned the Masquerade better than Cecily herself.

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SERA & ROYAL STARS TP VOL 02

VAULT COMICS

JAN211644

(W) Jon Tsuei (A/CA) Audrey Mok

With the light of the Royal Stars nearing their end, a hidden power inside Sera is unleashed, leaving her forever changed. Battered and brokenhearted, Sera must find it within herself to wield a forbidden weapon and lead her companions in a final showdown against the stars of Draco.

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $17.99

VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE TP VOL 01

VAULT COMICS

JAN211645

(W) Tim Seeley, Tini Howard, Blake Howard (A) Nathan Gooden (CA) Aaron Campbell

When Cecily Bain, an enforcer for the Twin Cities' vampiric elite, takes a mysterious new vampire under her wing, she's dragged into an insidious conspiracy. Meanwhile, on the outskirts of the cities, a rebellious found-family of vampire cast-outs investigates a vicious killing.

As the unlives of the Kindred twine together and betrayals are unearthed, will Cecily be able to escape and save what's left of her family, or will she be yet another pawn sacrificed to maintain the age-old secret: that vampires exist among the living?

Born from the world of the internationally best-selling role playing game, Vampire: The Masquerade's critically acclaimed comics debut spins a gripping and tragic tale about the Beast within us all.

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $19.99