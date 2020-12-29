Vampire The Masquerade Sequel Witchblood in Vault March 2021 Solicits

Matthew Erman and Lisa Sterle are creating their Vampire: The Masquerade sequel, Witchblood, coming from Vault Comics in March 2021 solicitations. Here's the full list.
WITCHBLOOD #1 CVR A STERLE
VAULT COMICS
JAN211628
(W) Matthew Erman (A/CA) Lisa Sterle
Lick the blood off your lips…the next arc of Vampire: The Masquerade is here! After learning a disturbing fact about her fake childe's past, Cecily must keep her secrets close and Ali at arm's length. As she searches the streets of the Twin Cities for answers, a terrifying possibility surfaces: perhaps Ali has learned the Masquerade better than Cecily herself.
In Shops: Mar 17, 2021
SRP: $3.99
WITCHBLOOD #1 CVR B STERLE
VAULT COMICS
WITCHBLOOD #1 CVR C DANIEL
VAULT COMICS
AUTUMNAL #6 CVR A SHEHAN
VAULT COMICS
JAN211631
(W) Daniel Kraus (A/CA) Chris Shehan
After stealing a trove of local lore, Kat begins barricading her house against the Comfort Notch threat. But nature itself seems hell-bent on tearing her family apart.
In Shops: Mar 31, 2021
SRP: $3.99
AUTUMNAL #6 CVR B GOODEN
VAULT COMICS
JAN211632
(W) Daniel Kraus (A) Chris Shehan (CA) Nathan Gooden
After stealing a trove of local lore, Kat begins barricading her house against the Comfort Notch threat. But nature itself seems hell-bent on tearing her family apart.
In Shops: Mar 31, 2021
SRP: $3.99
HOLLOW HEART #2 CVR A TUCKER
VAULT COMICS
JAN211633
(W) Paul Allor (A/CA) Paul Tucker
As their escape draws near, Mateo shows EL a different way to live: free from constant pain, and filled with pleasure, sex and new sensations. But these lessons serve to underscore the cruelty of EL's captors and to awaken a new level of anger within him. Meanwhile, Mateo tests the limits of his own empathy in increasingly dangerous ways.
In Shops: Mar 17, 2021
SRP: $3.99
I WALK WITH MONSTERS #4 CVR A CANTIRINO (MR)
VAULT COMICS
JAN211634
(W) Paul Cornell (A/CA) Sally Cantirino
Jacey and David head into the heart of darkness-now and in their memories.Â Â Alone and lost, Jacey must confront the man who took her brother.
In Shops: Mar 17, 2021
SRP: $3.99
I WALK WITH MONSTERS #4 CVR B HICKMAN (MR)
VAULT COMICS
JAN211635
(W) Paul Cornell (A) Sally Cantirino (CA) Jen Hickman
Jacey and David head into the heart of darkness-now and in their memories.Â Â Alone and lost, Jacey must confront the man who took her brother.
In Shops: Mar 17, 2021
SRP: $3.99
ENGINEWARD #9 CVR A EISMA
VAULT COMICS
JAN211636
(W) George Mann (A/CA) Joe Eisma
As Joss fights to save Kreek, dangerous fauna begins to circle the fragment of Oert. Meanwhile, Gemini returns triumphant to the Sphere, but all is not well between their two halves. Artemis makes a new friend in the direst of circumstances, and Aquarius's investigation sheds new light on the unsolved deicide.
In Shops: Mar 10, 2021
SRP: $3.99
ENGINEWARD #9 CVR B HICKMAN
VAULT COMICS
JAN211637
(W) George Mann (A) Joe Eisma (CA) Jen Hickman
As Joss fights to save Kreek, dangerous fauna begins to circle the fragment of Oert. Meanwhile, Gemini returns triumphant to the Sphere, but all is not well between their two halves. Artemis makes a new friend in the direst of circumstances, and Aquarius's investigation sheds new light on the unsolved deicide.
In Shops: Mar 10, 2021
SRP: $3.99
GIGA #5 CVR A LE
VAULT COMICS
JAN211638
(W) Alex Paknadel (A/CA) John Le
The slumbering gods will wake, rending metal and flesh.
In Shops: Mar 17, 2021
SRP: $3.99
GIGA #5 CVR B GORHAM
VAULT COMICS
JAN211639
(W) Alex Paknadel (A) John Le (CA) Adam Gorham
The slumbering gods will wake, rending metal and flesh.
In Shops: Mar 17, 2021
SRP: $3.99
RESONANT #9 (MR)
VAULT COMICS
JAN211640
(W) David Andry (A/CA) Skylar Patridge
Paxton begins to lose himself, falling under the influence of the Spiral. With the help of Fern, he makes a grim discovery. The kids set in motion their plan to take back the family cabin, but what chance do they have against the fiendish Preacher, the monstrous Maw, and his insatiable followers?
In Shops: Mar 17, 2021
SRP: $3.99
SHADOW SERVICE #6 CVR A HOWELL
VAULT COMICS
JAN211641
(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Corin Howell
The much-anticipated next arc of Shadow Service begins! Betrayed by one of their own, MI666 takes to the dangerous streets of Rome. But can the traitor be brought back into the fold? The chase is on. Plus, Aashi's secret past is finally revealed.
In Shops: Mar 31, 2021
SRP: $3.99
SHADOW SERVICE #6 CVR B ISAACS
VAULT COMICS
JAN211642
(W) Cavan Scott (A) Corin Howell (CA) Rebekah Isaacs
The much-anticipated next arc of Shadow Service begins! Betrayed by one of their own, MI666 takes to the dangerous streets of Rome. But can the traitor be brought back into the fold? The chase is on. Plus, Aashi's secret past is finally revealed.
In Shops: Mar 31, 2021
SRP: $3.99
VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE #6
VAULT COMICS
JAN211643
(W) Tim Seeley, Tini Howard, Blake Howard (A) Dev Pramanik, Nathan Gooden (CA) Aaron Campbell
Lick the blood off your lips…the next arc of Vampire: The Masquerade is here! After learning a disturbing fact about her fake childe's past, Cecily must keep her secrets close and Ali at arm's length. As she searches the streets of the Twin Cities for answers, a terrifying possibility surfaces: perhaps Ali has learned the Masquerade better than Cecily herself.
In Shops: Mar 03, 2021
SRP: $3.99
SERA & ROYAL STARS TP VOL 02
VAULT COMICS
JAN211644
(W) Jon Tsuei (A/CA) Audrey Mok
With the light of the Royal Stars nearing their end, a hidden power inside Sera is unleashed, leaving her forever changed. Battered and brokenhearted, Sera must find it within herself to wield a forbidden weapon and lead her companions in a final showdown against the stars of Draco.
In Shops: Mar 10, 2021
SRP: $17.99
VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE TP VOL 01
VAULT COMICS
JAN211645
(W) Tim Seeley, Tini Howard, Blake Howard (A) Nathan Gooden (CA) Aaron Campbell
When Cecily Bain, an enforcer for the Twin Cities' vampiric elite, takes a mysterious new vampire under her wing, she's dragged into an insidious conspiracy. Meanwhile, on the outskirts of the cities, a rebellious found-family of vampire cast-outs investigates a vicious killing.
As the unlives of the Kindred twine together and betrayals are unearthed, will Cecily be able to escape and save what's left of her family, or will she be yet another pawn sacrificed to maintain the age-old secret: that vampires exist among the living?
Born from the world of the internationally best-selling role playing game, Vampire: The Masquerade's critically acclaimed comics debut spins a gripping and tragic tale about the Beast within us all.
In Shops: Mar 03, 2021
SRP: $19.99