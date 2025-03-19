Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Titans, Vanadia

Vanadia To Join DC Comics' Titans Despite Having Gone Boom (Spoilers)

Vanadia to join DC Comics' Titans despite having gone BOOM... as seen in today's Titans #21 by John Layman and Pete Woods (Spoilers)

Article Summary Vanadia returns to Titans, revived as a cyborg after being believed dead.

Amanda Waller transformed Vanadia, now engaged in Titans drama anew.

Cyborg's handiwork brings Vanadia back, adding tension to the team.

Raven's unwitting actions and Arsenal's blunders spice up the narrative.

Vanadia was a fan of the Titans who was twisted and turned by Amanda Waller during Absolute Power into a cyborg, sent to fight the Titans believing she was protecting them

Eventually, she was snapped out of it.

But no one told Raven. Or if they did, it was the Raven possessed by the demon within her crystal, so it didn't count when she did this…

And that was the end of Vanadia. Or was it?

Because, from one cyborg to another, Victor has been busy.

All back together again, brand news. Or course Arsenal wasn't around the Titans in those Absolute Power days, but he has heard tell…

And you know how rumours spread and grow when watered…

Oh dear, Arsenal, you went and used the M word…

After all, Victor is one of the "good ones", right Arsenal? Anyway, it looks like she'll be joining the roster by issue 23… Titans #21 by John Layman and Pete Woods is published today.

TITANS #21 CVR C AMY REEDER CARD STOCK VAR

(W) John Layman (A) Pete Woods (CA) Amy Reeder

RAVEN IN THE CLUTCHES OF THE PSYCHO-PIRATE! Overly emotional empath Raven has completely lost it–and she's taking the Titans with her. Of course, she's being nudged along by the psycho-est of the psychos, Psycho-Pirate! And he's got a plan: first Raven, then the Titans…then the world!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/19/2025

TITANS #23 CVR B TOM RANEY CARD STOCK VAR

(W) John Layman (A) Pete Woods (CA) Tom Raney

A NEW TITANS RISES! Nobody's quite sure what to make of the latest addition to the Titans' roster, but it's got Cyborg feeling increasingly like Dr. Frankenstein. But this is no collection of rusty bolts and moldy body parts he's brought to life. It's the most sophisticated artificial intelligence the world has ever known, capable of controlling every computer on the planet–or destroying them! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/21/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!