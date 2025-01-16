Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: comic shop, diamond

Vault Comics Announces Direct-To-Retailer Distribution

Vault Comics announces direct-to-retailer distribution, after Diamond Comic Distributors declares bankruptcy

Article Summary Vault Comics launches direct-to-retailer distribution after Diamond's bankruptcy.

New platform starts February 3rd with select titles, expanding soon.

Early sign-ups get free shipping, 50% discounts, and volume-based offers.

Vault adjusts publishing for seamless retailer, Lunar, and S&S distribution.

Vault Comics is distributed to the direct market of comic book stores via Diamond and Lunar. But in the wake of Diamond Comic Distributors announcing bankruptcy, Vault Comics has announced the launch of direct-to-retailer distribution of all new Vault titles to operate alongside its existing distribution channels. Vault's direct-to-retailer distribution platform will launch on the 3rd of February, with select key backlist and frontlist titles immediately available for order. Additional backlist and frontlist titles will be made available to order in the coming weeks. Retailers interested in setting up direct sales accounts can sign up here: https://vaultcomics.com/direct

Vault Comics states that "new retail accounts that sign up before the 28th of February will receive free shipping on all orders for the first six months. Products will be made available to retailers at discounts of at least fifty per cent of the retail price, with automatic additional discounting per order based on total order cost. Thereafter, base discounts will be determined by account ordering volume, and free shipping will continue for qualifying orders. Packing, shipping timelines, and shortages and damages policies will meet or ​exceed industry standards." Whether this covers countries outside of the USA is not yet clear.

Vault also stated that it is "making broad adjustments to its publishing plans to best align formats and release dates across its distribution channels, including direct-to-retailer distribution, Lunar Distribution, and Simon & Schuster. These adjustments will require delays or cancellations and new solicitation of upcoming Vault titles. Changes to formats and release dates will be announced in the coming weeks."

"We want to make sure we deliver our books to fans, comic shops, and booksellers in the best way possible, said Vault CEO Damian Wassel. "We believe launching direct-to-retailer distribution is the right step for our business, our creators, and our fans, and we look forward to delivering some incredible books straight to the retailers who helped us build Vault."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!