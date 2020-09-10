Vault Reschedules Sera & The Royal Stars, Heist How To Steal A Planet

Vault Comics has rescheduled two of their ongoing series after shutdown, with Sera & The Royal Stars #10 being lined up for the 16th of December. There hasn't been an issue of the series by Jon Tsuei and Audrey Mok since #7 in May, and #8 is scheduled for the 21st of October and #9 for the 18th of November.

While Heist: How To Steal A Planet by Paul Tobin and Arjuna Susini had a little more luck with an issue in July. But it also has had issues rescheduled, #7 the 21st of October and #8nfor the 18th of November. Here are the new listings:

SERA & ROYAL STARS #8

VAULT COMICS

FEB202101

(W) Jon Tsuei (A/CA) Audrey Mok

Tara and Roya make a valiant escape from their captors with the help of a long-lost ancestor. As the three travel together, the history of the Daughters of Parsa is revealed, but so is a new threat, the fabled Serpent King.In Shops: Oct 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99

SERA & ROYAL STARS #9

VAULT COMICS

MAR202222

(W) Jon Tsuei (A/CA) Audrey Mok

Sera and her allies are reunited, but the light of the Royal Stars grows dim. Their only hope for defeating the stars of Draco lies in the corrupting power of the sword known as Light's End. Who can wield the blade born of death, and will it be enough to finally end the schemes of Eltanin and Rastaban?In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 SRP: $3.99

SERA & ROYAL STARS #10

VAULT COMICS

JUL209482

(W) Jon Tsuei (A/CA) Audrey Mok

Sera, her family and the Royal Stars take the fight to Eltanin and Rastaban in a final showdown. What price must be paid to finally free the Royal Stars and restore the seasons?In Shops: Dec 16, 2020 Final Orders Due: Nov 23, 2020 SRP: $3.99

HEIST HOW TO STEAL A PLANET #7

VAULT COMICS

APR202163

(W) Paul Tobin (A/CA) Arjuna Susini

Okay, so everything's going wrong. Eddy is now working for the Dignity Corporation, and he (and a few billion other folks) are trying to murder Glane. Surely, though, Glane has a contingency plan for this, right? Maybe? Something? And if suddenly living in the center of a storm isn't bad enough, Glane learns his master plan is just a cog in the TRUE mastermind's plan. Who's in charge here? !In Shops: Oct 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99

HEIST HOW TO STEAL A PLANET #8

VAULT COMICS

JUL209481

(W) Paul Tobin (A/CA) Arjuna Susini

It's heist time, with Glane on the verge of the biggest con in history! This issue features twists, turns, and BURNS. All the cards are falling into place, as Glane and his crew face their most shocking revelation yet, learning that not only can a house of cards crumble quickly… sometimes, you never owned that house in the first place! In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 Final Orders Due: Oct 26, 2020 SRP: $3.99