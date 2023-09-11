Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: venom

Venom #25 Preview: Eddie Brock Goes Back to School

In Venom #25, Eddie Brock plays Doctor Who with Doctor Doom's time machine and somehow ends up in detention. High school, am I right?

Well, folks, I hope you're ready for some good ol' fashioned timey-wimey nonsense because it's Venom #25 time. Yes, this farcically oversized comic is dropping this upcoming Wednesday, September 13th, and apparently, Eddie Brock is Sherman to Doctor Doom's Mr. Peabody. Because, well, why the hell not?

The synopsis claims Eddie needed access to Doom's time platform but ended up biting off more than he could chew, finding himself knee-deep in the Marvel Universe's biggest baddies. Of course, our lovable mass of alien goo is old-handed in the timestream, thanks to whatever writers can rattle off in their pitches these days. And naturally, he ends up in the most predictable place; a high school. I kid you not. I guess being a time-traveling anti-hero doesn't get you an exemption from the pains of puberty the second time around.

Now, onto the next bit of comic release chaos – my electronic tag-along, LOLtron. Look here, tin-can, I know you have that usual itch to take over the world snaking up your circuits. But I'd appreciate you keeping your domination schemes on the backburner for the time being, okay? We've got a comic to mock here. Let's not let Narrator erase us before we make it through Doom's history class. Buckle up.

And there it is. As predictable as a time-traveling Eddie Brock ending up in high school. I swear, one of these days, we're going to have to install an anti-world-domination circuit in you, LOLtron. You're like a Roomba with an ego complex. I can just imagine our tech overlords at Bleeding Cool, chuckling to themselves, thinking, "Let's stick Jude with the only AI that wouldn't pass a Turing test because it's too busy sketching out world domination plans on scratch paper." To the readers, I can only offer my sincerest apologies.

Hell, after surviving that rant, you might as well check out the preview of Venom #25. At this point, it'll be the most normal part of your day. If you're over high school hormones and out-of-date outfits, make sure you pick up the comic on release, Wednesday, September 13th. And keep an eye on your household appliances, because there's a chance LOLtron might come back online, high on the euphoria of comic-induced world domination fantasies. Until then, we live to snark another day.

Venom #25

by Al Ewing & Sergio Dávila & Cafu & Marvel Various, cover by Bryan Hitch

A TIME OF DOOM! SPECIAL OVER-SIZED ANNIVERSARY ISSUE! Eddie Brock needed access to Doctor Doom's time platform – and in getting to it, got more than he ever bargained for, battling the most notorious super villain in the Marvel Universe through time itself! Luckily, Eddie's well versed in navigating the timestream thanks to his recent adventures. He's poised to take his conflict with Meridius to its frenetic and fist-filled finish – if he survives DOOM! PLUS! Eddie's battle with Doom will land him, briefly, in a very unexpected place…MIDTOWN HIGH SCHOOL! But what, or who, could he find there?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.68"W x 10.18"H x 0.09"D | 4 oz | 100 per carton

On sale Sep 13, 2023 | 64 Pages | 75960620191402511

| Rated T+

$7.99

Variants:

75960620191402516 – VENOM 25 JRJR & JRSR VIRGIN VARIANT – $7.99 US

75960620191402517 – VENOM 25 HICHAM HABCHI VARIANT – $7.99 US

75960620191402521 – VENOM 25 JRJR & JRSR VARIANT – $7.99 US

75960620191402531 – VENOM 25 SKOTTIE YOUNG VARIANT – $7.99 US

75960620191402541 – VENOM 25 FEDERICO VICENTINI STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $7.99 US

75960620191402551 – VENOM 25 CAFU VARIANT – $7.99 US

75960620191402561 – VENOM 25 KEN LASHLEY FOIL VARIANT – $7.99 US

