A Venom Variant Favorite Is Up For Auction At ComicConnect

Venom fans are legion, and they like to buy everything. Nothing moves a variant cover like a Venom variant, and this one from Amazing Spider-Man #569 by Adi Granov is one of the hottest ones there is right now. The issue itself is a big one for Eddie Brock as well, as this is the issue where he turns into Anti-Venom. There was a whole series of these Granov covers around this storyline, but this Venom one is the big one. On auction at ComicConnect right now is a 9.8 copy of this book, as good as you will find. Sitting at $51 as of this writing, this will shoot up like a rocket. Check it out below.

One Of The Best Venom Covers Ever

"SPIDEY'S a villain? NORMAN OSBORN'S a hero? What kind of crazy, mixed-up world is this? The next thing you'll tell us is that black is white and white is black…Or maybe that has something to do with VENOM, MISTER NEGATIVE, and the birth of an all-new Spider Villain! Or would that be an all-new Spider-Hero? Either way, True Believer, this is a 1st appearance you do NOT want to miss!" I love this profile shot of Venom. When I close my eyes and think of the character, this is what I see. Not bad for a modern comic.

This is a must-have for any Venom collection. A modern key, a variant by a great artist, and a character that could not be hotter. What is there not to like? You can see more details and place a bid on this book right here.