Venom: Lethal Protector #4 Preview: Fake News Media

Venom lands a sweet TV news interview in this preview of Venom: Lethal Protector #4, but it turns out to be a trap. Check out the preview below.

Venom: Lethal Protector #4

by David Michelinie & Ivan Fiorelli, cover by Paulo Siqueira

Eddie Brock has been through absolute hell. The love of his life has found another man, a dangerous cadre of criminals are after a bounty on Venom's head, and worst of all, his only ally, the VENOM SYMBIOTE, is in critical condition, its anatomy pushed to the absolute limit. And somehow, things are about to get much, MUCH worse!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 20, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620097900411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620097900421 – VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR 4 MEYERS VARIANT – $3.99 US

