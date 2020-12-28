Vietnam Horror – Behemoth Comics March 2021 Solicitations

Vietnam Horror is the latest launch title from Behemoth Comics, coming in March 2021. I mean, not that the Vietnam War wasn't a horror show, it may seem a little more palatable to retell those stories in horror entertainment tropes. They are also publishing a horror graphic novel by PJ Kaiowa artist, Carnivora. Here are all of Behemoth's solicitations for March 2021.

VIETNAM HORROR #1

BEHEMOTH COMICS

JAN211230

(W) Massimo Rosi (A/CA) Vito Coppola

In Vietnam, a unit of American soldiers is running an underground reconnaissance using men known as "Tunnel Rats," Colton Jones being one of them. Strange movements and unusual songs had been coming from a nearby mountain causing the men to be sent into the tunnels to search for members of the Viet Cong in hiding. However, inside of the mountain, they'll find something they could have never prepared for. In Shops: Mar 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99



CARNIVORA GN (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

JAN211225

(W) PJ Kaiowa (A/CA) PJ Kaiowa

From the Assassin's Creed: Origins artist, Carnivora tells the story of Carlos, a policeman looking for his kidnapped wife in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Armed with his only clue, he visits an apartment complex in the slums, only to receive reports from the residents that carnivorous creatures, similar in appearance to missing children, have started to come down from the top of the hill to bring terror and death to the surroundings. In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $12.99



HOTLINE MIAMI WILDLIFE #7 (OF 8) (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

JAN211226

(W) Frederico Chemello, Maurizio Furini (A/CA) Andrea Errico

Based on the multi-million unit selling video game franchise, Hotline Miami, this seventh issue takes a third and final intermission. In "Necessary" we'll learn more about a new killer, Wilson Barnes, and his son Daryl. In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99



NECROMORFUS TP (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

JAN211227

(W) Gabriel Arrais (A/CA) Abel

Collecting the first four issues of the acclaimed comic book series recently optioned for a film. Harley Quinn artist Abel and Gabriel Arrais weave a story about Douglas, a young man who has the power to become anyone he wants, so as they've recently deceased, and he's okay with experiencing the pain of their final moments alive. In Shops: Mar 10, 2021 SRP: $14.99

PARANORMAL HITMEN #2 (OF 4) (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

JAN211228

(W) Brett Murphy (A/CA) Wilson Gandolpho

There are ghosts running loose in Philadelphia! Has Dr Mooney built a new Specter Cube? Will Gene and Devon be able to stop these ghosts on their own? Who is the mystery woman Alfonso Carboni called in for help? In Shops: Mar 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99

STEAMBOUND #3 (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

JAN211229

(W) Giuseppe Andreozzi (A/CA) Lorenzo Di Santo

After the fight with the golem, Frank and Yaeger are missing, and Puk has been captured by the order. Hound and Alice find shelter in Lin's tavern while the sparrow forces the knight to do something to free Puk. In love and war, everything is allowed, and both seem to be looming on the horizon for Pandora. In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99