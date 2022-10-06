Vincent Kukua Of Oni Press, Image Comics & Black Mask Has Died

Comic book writer Casey Gilly shared the tragic news online, of the death of Vincent Kukua, illustrator, cartoonist and graphic designer, and a history in comics. He was a Prepress Technician for Oni Press, before that, Production Artist for Image Comics and also for Black Mask Studios. Casey writes;

"There is no easy way to say this– Vincent Kukua passed away in the last day or so. As of now, it appears to be natural causes but the medical examiners are still working to understand all of the details. Vince was an uncommonly good person. I have never known someone who was more gentle, compassionate, or so effortlessly kind. He was an incredible part of the comics community, both as an artist, a fan, and a production designer. Everything about him was temperate, humane, and sweet–he laughed easily, shared excitement readily, listened with his whole heart, and was absolutely hilarious. We were all better for knowing him, for being part of his grace, his quiet friendship," "Vince was generous with everything he had and I'd like to return that generosity by doing whatever I can to be there for you, his grieving friends, our grieving community. If you need to talk, if you have questions, please feel free to message me on Facebook–I will get back to you as soon as I can.

I have been in touch with Vince's family, who have given me permission to share this information, and I will be organizing a Portland based celebration of life for him with folks here, as well as helping with Bay Area one and, if people want, an online memorial as well.He was so wonderful and I hope, whatever happens after we leave this world, that he is with his departed family again."

Andrew Farago posted "Heartbroken to share the news that Vincent Kukua passed away suddenly yesterday. Everybody in the Bay Area loved him, and once he moved to Portland, everybody up there loved him, too. Sending much love to his friends and family."

Helioscope posted "Rest in peace Vincent Kukua. We were privileged to have Vince join us as a studiomate in 2018. A terrific cartoonist, as well as a skilled and knowledgeable production artist who worked at Image and Oni, Vince was gentle, sweet, talented, and enthusiastic."

Tim Daniel: Got to know Vincent Kukua because of comics—the crazy deadlines, endless file spec requests, trouble shooting, even a couple of convention preps. He exuded a big hearted and genuine warmth and was profoundly kind. Thank you, Vincent.

Sophie Yanow: Vincent Kukua was kind and super talented. He worked at Image Comics in Berkeley when I worked at Comic Relief and would come hang at the shop almost daily. He participated in the first 24 hour comics day event I ran — a major sleep deprived bonding experience. Gone too soon.

It has been a tragic week for the comic industry who has lost so many names at such a young age. We share our condolences with friends and family at this horrible time.