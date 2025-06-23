Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: scarlet witch, vision

Vision and the Scarlet Witch #2 Preview: Spellbound Shenanigans

When spells go wrong, relationships get complicated! Vision and the Scarlet Witch #2 explores magical mishaps and mysterious doors this Wednesday.

Article Summary Vision and the Scarlet Witch #2 hits comic shops on June 25th, exploring magical mishaps and mysterious doors

The couple deals with fallout from a spell gone wrong, testing their relationship and magical abilities

Multiple variant covers available, including artwork by Russell Dauterman and Jay Anacleto

Vision and Wanda deal with the explosive fallout of a spell gone wrong. Will the latest fiasco draw them closer together or further apart? And what will they find on the other side of the Grim Reaper's mysterious black doors?

Vision and the Scarlet Witch #2

by Steve Orlando & Lorenzo Tammetta, cover by Russell Dauterman

Vision and Wanda deal with the explosive fallout of a spell gone wrong. Will the latest fiasco draw them closer together or further apart? And what will they find on the other side of the Grim Reaper's mysterious black doors?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 25, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621249100211

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621249100216 – THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH #2 PABLO VILLALOBOS VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621249100217 – THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH #2 JAY ANACLETO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621249100221 – THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH #2 PABLO VILLALOBOS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621249100231 – THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH #2 GEOFF SHAW BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621249100241 – THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH #2 TODD NAUCK ICONIC VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

