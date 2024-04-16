Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, Viz Media | Tagged:

Viz Manga & Marvel Unlimited Give Each Other's Customers A Free Month

As Marvel Manga titles come to Viz Manga digital service, Viz and Marvel Unlimited give each other's customers a free month.

Article Summary Viz Manga adds Marvel Manga titles, including Deadpool: Samurai and others.

Marvel Unlimited & VIZ Manga offer a one-month swap deal to subscribers.

Subscribers get access to 10,000+ VIZ titles and Marvel's 30,000+ comics.

Limited-time offer valid from April 16th to May 16th, US customers only.

VIZ Manga subscribers are getting Marvel manga titles added to their service, including Deadpool: Samurai, Wolverine: Snikt!, Spider-Man: Fake Red, and Marvel's Secret Reverse. This will be followed in the autumn by Spider-Man: Octo-Girl, and X-Men: The Manga: Remastered.

This comes with a co-promotion between VIZ Manga and Marvel Unlimited for a limited-time one-month gift subscriptions to each other's service for current subscribers.

Marvel Unlimited subscribers will be able to read Mavel Manga titles set in the Marvel Universe on the VIZ Manga app, one month for free, as well as access to more than 10,000+ chapters of VIZ Media's manga, including titles from such creators as Junji Ito, Rumiko Takahashi, and many others. And VIZ Manga subscribers will be given the chance to do the same with Marvel's 30,000+ title library from Captain America in the thirties to a couple of weeks ago. Subscribers to each service will receive a unique code delivered to them via email today and will last from the 16th of April, to the 16th of May. I won't be getting such an e-mailm however, as the offer is restricted to customers in the United States only. Additional terms and conditions apply. Even though VIZ Manga and Marbvel Unlimited are both available in the UK.

Deadpool: Samurai: Deadpool lands in Tokyo with a bang! What could possibly go wrong when Iron Man invites Deadpool to join the Avengers' new Samurai Squad? After all, Deadpool is just in it for the money…and the trip to Japan. This is fine, right?

Wolverine: Snikt!: From renowned mangaka Tsutomu Nihei. WOLVERINE is the lone hope of the last remaining humans in a ruined dimension as they fight to survive against robotic organisms. Will he manage to save the day and keep his own humanity, or will he lose himself to the berserker rage deep inside him?

Spider-Man: Fake Red: Yu's new high school is kind of awful. He's failing his classes and striking out socially. Everything changes when he finds one of Spider-Man's costumes abandoned in an alleyway. At first, it's fun to put on the costume and play the hero, but when powerful enemies appear, Yu quickly realizes he's out of his element. Still, with the real Spider-Man nowhere to be found, the city needs someone to save it…

Marvel's Secret Reverse: In Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi's epic team-up between Iron Man and Spider-Man, Tony Stark travels to Japan to attend a gaming convention. Awaiting his arrival is Reijiro Kaioh, the CEO of a world-famous card game company. Kaioh plans to unveil an amazing new gaming machine, but the inventor and his device are not at all what they appear to be…

Spider-Man: Octo-Girl: After a battle with Spider-Man, the evil genius scientist Doctor Octopus falls into a coma. When he wakes up, his consciousness is in the body of Otoha Okutamiya, a middle school girl in Tokyo! Thus begins the strange school life of Spider-Man's biggest rival…as a regular Japanese girl!

The much anticipated manga adaptation of the global sensation X-Men: The Animated Series. The classic manga adaptation, unavailable for years, now finally returns to print and will come to VIZ Manga's digital service. Newly remastered and presented in a deluxe edition, the print and digital formats will be in high demand for all ultimate X-Men collectors.

