Viz Media Announces November 2020 Titles

Viz Media released the full list of their titles coming out in November. Once again, it runs the full gamut of Shonen, Shojo, art books, Disney adaptations, more adult fare, and some horror. There is something for everyone again.

Shonen Jump

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 4–Diamond Is Unbreakable, Vol. 7

By Hirohiko Araki Josuke's bizarre adventure reaches new heights! Who is this person who claims to be an alien? Did Rohan really witness a grisly murder in a tunnel on the highway? Has Yoshikage Kira finally met his match after all these years—and is it a cat or a plant? Morioh is as chaotic as ever! On Sale Date Age Rating Price USANovember 3, 2020 Teen+

$19.99 Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World, Vol. 2 Original Concept by Tite Kubo, Written by Ryohgo Narita The Quincies' Thousand Year Blood War is over, but the embers of turmoil still smolder in the Soul Society. And now the mystery of Hikone Ubugino's past, which holds the secrets behind the very existence of the Soul Reapers and all their allies and adversaries, is about to spark an all-out battle royale. Meanwhile, Urahara and Hisagi must face down formidable enemies in a Karakura Town that has been completely cut off from the Seireitei as Tokinada Tsunayashiro's fiendish plan begins to unfold! On Sale Date November 3, 2020 Price USA $17.99

Dr. STONE, Vol. 14

Story by Riichiro Inagaki

Art by Boichi

With a machine capable of producing unlimited revival fluid almost completed, Senku and friends will be ready to strike back against the Petrification Kingdom! But first, they have to rescue their petrified friends! A drone would also come in handy, which means reviving the Kingdom of Science's godly artisan, Kaseki! But before that, they'll need to bring someone else back…

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 3, 2020, $9.99

Teen

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Vol. 8

Story by Hideyuki Furuhashi

Art by Betten Court

Original Concept by Kohei Horikoshi

With the sky-high Sky Egg stadium teetering on the edge of destruction and thousands of lives at stake, Captain Celebrity and Koichi have held the line against a horde of flying bombers as long as they can. But when Captain Celebrity's strength finally gives out, who can save them from a long fall to their deaths? Later, Knuckleduster returns to settle an old score, and Koichi, Pop, and the Narufest crew look to the future as "Eraser Head" Aizawa remembers the past.

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 3, 2020, $9.99

Teen

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 18

By Koyoharu Gotouge

Tanjiro and Tomioka confront Akaza, the Upper-Rank 3 demon. Against Akaza's overwhelming strength, the two find themselves unable to do anything but defend themselves. With the situation looking grim, Tanjiro awakens to the Transparent World his father once told him about. Will this new knowledge allow Tanjiro to turn the tables and go on the offensive against Akaza?

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 3, 2020, $9.99

Teen

World Trigger, Vol. 21

By Daisuke Ashihara

The B-Rank Wars continue, and Tamakoma-2 is up against both new and old foes this time around. With the realization that Chika can, in fact, shoot people, it's anyone's game! But first, Osamu and Yuma need to gather information on Yuba Squad—a squad they've never faced before. Will this new realization about Chika and the addition of Hyuse be enough to take down this unknown foe?!

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 3, 2020, $9.99

Teen

Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru, Vol. 4 Story by Masashi Kishimoto Art by Akira Okubo Hachimaru is the last man standing in the samurai battle royale, and that earns him the right to face the founder of the festival. Can Hachimaru recruit the powerful warrior who calls himself a key to Pandora's Box? Or is something more nefarious about to go down…? On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating November 3, 2020, $9.99

Teen The Promised Neverland, Vol. 17

Story by Kaiu Shirai Art by Posuka Demizu In order to wipe out the demons, Norman sends his forces into the capital to take down the queen and the five aristocrat families. Emma also heads into the demon city with the intent of stopping Norman from doing something he'll regret. But can she get there in time? On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating November 3, 2020, $9.99 Teen+

Black Clover, Vol. 23 By Yūki Tabata

With the Devil defeated and the elves finally at peace, it should be time to celebrate. But the Clover Kingdom needs a scapegoat, and they've decided on Asta! Can Asta overcome this injustice and continue his march to becoming the Wizard King? He might need help from some special allies!

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 3, 2020, $9.99

Teen

Haikyu!!, Vol. 41

By Haruichi Furudate

It's the second game of Day 3, the roughest part of the whole Spring Tournament schedule. Though Karasuno ran away with Set 2, Kamomedai's focused, disciplined blocking doesn't budge an inch! Undeterred, Hinata keeps searching and searching for new ways to go over top of that wall. And after all his efforts, disaster strikes!

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 3, 2020, $9.99

Teen

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, Vol. 17

By Aka Akasaka

Will Kaguya tell her family or even her friends that she's dating Miyuki? Why is Chika pretending to be everyone's girlfriend while dressed in a bald wig? Hapless Yu gets romantic advice from recently dumped Kazeno, which he passes on to naive Miyuki. Then, repressed Kaguya gets advice from unrepressed Nagisa, and adventurous Maki gets advice from (usually) sensible Ai and tries to verify it with flustered males Miyuki and Yu. Basically, Shuchiin Academy suffers from a bad case of the blind leading the blind.

On Sale Date November 3, 2020

Price USA $9.99 Age Rating Teen

Shojo Beat

Snow White with the Red Hair, Vol. 10

By Sorata Akiduki

After putting an end to the disease that was ravaging Lilias, Shirayuki returns home with Zen and the others. But on their next day off, they embark on a new adventure—a date! Meanwhile, Mitsuhide is furious to learn that Kiki's been keeping a life-altering secret from him!

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 3, 2020, $9.99

Teen

Daytime Shooting Star, Vol. 9

By Mika Yamamori

Suzume has moved to Tokyo and is living with her uncle. Spring arrives, and Suzume and her classmates are now second-year students. There's just one problem—all the first-year girls are obsessed with Mamura. Suzume and her friends come up with a plan to make Suzume his fake girlfriend, but Mamura is conflicted.

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 3, 2020, $9.99

Teen

Shortcake Cake, Vol. 10

By Suu Morishita

Even Ten can't penetrate the darkness that lies within Riku. Chiaki invites Riku to his home in hopes that Riku will share more of himself. And later that night, Riku suddenly lets it all out…

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 3, 2020, $9.99

Teen

Love Me, Love Me Not, Vol. 5

By Io Sakisaka

Love and friendship have become quite complicated for these four friends. After dreaming about kissing Yuna, Rio can't stop thinking about her. Meanwhile, Akari pursues Kazuomi, but it seems he's not interested in her?

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 3, 2020, $9.99

Teen

VIZ Media

Fullmetal Alchemist: Fullmetal Edition, Vol. 11

By Hiromu Arakawa

In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. In their quest to restore their bodies, they head to the unforgiving north, pursued by an all-too-human monster from the past.

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 10, 2020 $19.99

Teen

A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow, Vol. 5

By Makoto Hagino

The day of the Aquarium Club's open house has finally arrived, and the shark show is a great success. Koyuki is so thrilled by the victory that she actually jumps for joy. But baring her feelings in front of everyone is too much for her, and she ends up running away. Thankfully Koyuki's family and Konatsu accept her just the way she is. And as Koyuki and Konatsu spend more time together, each finds a place in her heart for the other.

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 10, 2020, $9.99

Teen

Disney Tsum Tsum Sushi Cookbook

By Emi Tsuneoka

Bring the Disney magic home with twenty-seven delicious sushi recipes! Create your family's favorite Tsum Tsum characters, including Mickey, Minnie, Elsa, Olaf, and more. These fun recipes feature step-by-step photographic instructions to guide you every step of the way. Perfect for lunch boxes, picnics, and snacks, Disney Tsum Tsum Sushi Cookbook will have you making sushi masterpieces in no time!

On Sale Date November 10, 2020 Price USA $17.99

Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show, Vol. 2

By Hideki Goto

In these new stories from the world of Splatoon, Hit and Maika meet an elite boy named Ko who joins them on their crazy adventures.

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 10, 2020, $9.99

All Ages

By Aya Kanno

A final test stands between Richard and the throne. Having failed to kill Richard, Edward the Fifth and his younger brother are sent to the Tower of London. His political enemies have vanished, but when he is but a single step from the throne, Richard is rejected by the people of the nation. Will he be able to take the crown?!

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 10, 2020, $9.99

Teen+

VIZ Signature

Urusei Yatsura, Vol. 8

By Rumiko Takahashi

Disaster-prone Ataru isn't the least bit interested when he stumbles upon a parent and teenager hurling insults at each other on the beach, but everything changes when Ataru finds out that teenager Ryunosuke Fujisaki is actually a girl! Later, a nervous fire-breathing Ten meets his pyro-hating mother, which makes it the perfect opportunity for Ataru to mess with his young nemesis!

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 17, 2020 $19.99

Teen+

BEASTARS, Vol. 9

By Paru Itagaki

After a Drama Club member is mauled during rehearsal, gray wolf Legoshi finds a clue to the identity of the murderer of his alpaca friend Tem. In the wake of the incident, when the school administration segregates classrooms and disbands interspecies clubs, the absence of red deer Louis's leadership is keenly felt. Plus, more tales of Legoshi's tragic childhood and family.

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 17, 2020 $12.99

Teen+

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, Vol. 5

By Yuji Kaku

Seeking the answers to the secrets behind the mysterious island and the divine horrors that populate it only seems to lead to even greater dangers. What is tao, and how does this supernatural phenomenon turn Lord Tensen into such fearsome enemies? And when Gabimaru begins acting strangely, is there any hope for his companions, or will they face certain death at the hands of one of the deadliest ninja in existence?

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 17, 2020 $12.99

Mature

Tokyo Ghoul:re Illustrations: zakki

By Sui Ishida

Tokyo Ghoul:re Illustrations: zakki features artwork and behind-the-scenes notes, commentary, and a Q&A from Tokyo Ghoul creator Sui Ishida. Discover the creative process behind the popular series in gloriously ghoulish full color.

On Sale Date November 17, 2020 Price USA $30.00

By Rumiko Takahashi

Yuta became immortal when he unwittingly ate mermaid's flesh, and now he seeks a way to become human again. Hundreds of years later, he encounters a volatile and determined young lady named Mana while searching for a mermaid. Could this mysterious woman hold the key to saving Yuta's humanity?

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 17, 2020 $24.99

Teen+

Shonen Sunday

By Kenjiro Hata

Now that Nasa and Tsukasa are married, it's time for him to meet her family. Unfortunately for him, that means getting kidnapped by Tsukasa's overprotective sister Chitose and her combat maids. Will Nasa's life end before he's even kissed his new wife? Or picked out a ring? Or, most crucially of all, found out what anime she's into?

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 10, 2020, $9.99

Teen+

RIN-NE, Vol. 36

By Rumiko Takahashi

Rinne's cat Rokumon and the rest of the shinigami Black Cats by Contract have been summoned to a mysterious gathering. While their owners puzzle over their disappearance, the cats themselves have no idea what the purpose of the meeting is…until Tama, the eldest Black Cat, speaks out. Is a feline uprising on the horizon?

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

November 10, 2020, $9.99

Teen+