Viz Media releases December 2020 Titles

Viz Media has released their list of manga and art book titles they are releasing in December 2020. Once again, the usual favourites are here, but there are some surprises as well, like a Junji Ito Science Fiction title! Enjoy!

Shonen Jump

Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2

Story and Art by Tatsuki Fujimoto

Now that Denji has found the noble goal in life of "touching a boob," the rest is easy! He just needs to defeat a gigantic bat monster before he bleeds to death. Never underestimate a motivated Chainsaw Man! But will all his sacrifices actually be worth it…?

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

December 1, 2020 Teen+

$9.99

Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 7

Story and Art by Gege Akutami

Despite the injuries and losses they suffer in an attack on the Goodwill Event by Curses and Curse Users, the students of Jujutsu High have little time rest as people start going missing under mysterious circumstances. Could these strange disappearances have anything to do with Sukuna's lost fingers?

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

December 1, 2020, $9.99

Teen+

We Never Learn, Vol. 13

Story and Art by Taishi Tsutsui

Asumi Kominami is retaking her college entrance exam so that she can one day become a doctor. As a child, she always dreamed of taking over her family's practice, but her father is finding it harder and harder to compete against the bigger hospitals. Will Asumi give up on her childhood dream?

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

December 1, 2020, $9.99

Teen+

Dragon Ball Super, Vol. 11

Story by Akira Toriyama, Art by Toyotarou

Moro's final wish with the Namekian Dragon Balls causes a mass prison break at the Galactic Prison! Goku, Vegeta, and the Galactic Patrol are forced to retreat, and in the face of their defeat, both Saiyans realize they need to become much stronger if they are ever going to take down Moro and his cronies. Goku and Vegeta go their separate ways for training while Moro's goons set their sights on planet Earth!

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

December 1, 2020, $9.99

Teen

Twin Star Exorcists, Vol. 20

Story and Art by Yoshiaki Sukeno

Benio finally returns in the nick of time to join the raging battle against her twin brother! According to prophecy, two of the Twin Stars' friends will not survive… And how will Rokuro respond when he learns his fiancée has transformed into the exorcists' mortal enemy?!

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

December 1, 2020, $9.99

Teen

Spy x Family, Vol. 3

Story and Art by Tatsuya Endo

Twilight has overcome many challenges in putting together the Forger family, but now all his hard work might come undone when Yor's older brother Yuri pops in for a surprise visit! Can Twilight outsmart Yuri when he finds out Yuri is actually a mortal enemy of his intelligence agency—an Ostanian Secret Service officer?

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

December 1, 2020, $9.99

Teen+

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 19

Story and Art by Koyoharu Gotouge

The Demon Slayers fight hard to get their blades closer to Muzan's neck! To avenge her family, Kanao must continue to battle Doma head-on, while Iguro and Kanroji find themselves slashing through the shifting rooms of Infinity Castle. Elsewhere, Tokito, Sanemi, and Genya come face-to-face with a villain who recognizes Tokito, but Tokito doesn't know him. Who is this powerful adversary?

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

December 1, 2020, $9.99

Teen

One Piece, Vol. 95

Story and Art by Eiichiro Oda

The Straw Hats are in serious trouble when Kaido and Big Mom form the ultimate alliance of evil! Can Luffy and his allies convince enough citizens of Wano to fight on their side? They'll need every warrior available if they hope to take down two pirate Emperors at once!

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

December 1, 2020, $9.99

Teen

Shojo Beat

Skip Beat!, (3-in-1 Edition), Vol. 14 Story and Art by Yoshiki Nakamura Kyoko desperately wants to be cast in a new samurai drama so she can work opposite her best friend in the entire world, Kanae "Moko" Kotonami. But the producer in charge of the acting test kicks Kyoko out without even letting her perform! Kyoko's temporary manager, Yoshiro, isn't worried, though. He knows a little adversity isn't enough to stand in the way of Kyoko's dreams. Still, her competition isn't known for playing fair, and Kyoko's professionalism is getting blasted away by waves of doubt and grudge demons. Her only chance to stay in the running is to channel her dark emotions into her acting, but how can she hope to control feelings about her special weakness, Ren Tsuruga?! On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating December 1, 2020 $14.99

Teen Yona of the Dawn, Vol. 27 Story and Art by Mizuho Kusanagi Hak confesses his feelings to Yona, but how will Yona react in response? Later, Zeno suggests heading to Kuuto and getting closer to Hiryuu Palace so that the Four Dragons can heal their wounds. But what will they do when a Kai Empire army attacks the Fire Tribe? On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating December 1, 2020, $9.99

Teen

Vampire Knight: Memories, Vol. 5

Story and Art by Matsuri Hino

Ai tries to protect her little sister Ren from every danger, for Ren is despised by many of their kind who hate Ren's vampire hunter father. Although Ren is not as strong as her pureblood sister, she finds she has her own gluttonous thirst for blood…

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

December 1, 2020, $9.99

Teen+

Queen's Quality, Vol. 10

Story and Art by Kyousuke Motomi

Fumi and Kyutaro finally become sweethearts after they finish their training in Seichi! But while the two lovers are enjoying their life together, the Horikita family can't help but worry about the snake that's sealed within Kyutaro. Will Kyutaro be able to overcome the evil within him?

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

December 1, 2020, $9.99

Teen

VIZ Media

Pokémon Adventures Collector's Edition, Vol. 5

Story by Hidenori Kusaka, Art by Satoshi Yamamoto

The Pokémon Gym Leader exhibition matches have begun. Trainer Gold and Trainer Silver both want to discover the identity of a masked man plotting to invade the stadium. But Silver might have an agenda too! And then, in the first chapters of the Ruby & Sapphire arc, Ruby wants to do what his Gym Leader father never did—win Pokémon Contests!

Collects the original Pokémon Adventures volumes 13, 14 & 15!

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

December 8, 2020, $17.99

All Ages

How Do We Relationship? Vol. 2

Story and Art by Tamifull

Miwa and Saeko have discovered that they are definitely physically compatible. But a gathering of the band clubs for a weekend training retreat is an unexpected threat to their new relationship. Can their blossoming feelings survive each other's constant company?

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

December 8, 2020, $9.99

Teen+

Super Mario Bros. Manga Mania

Story and Art by Yukio Sawada

Join Mario and pals in crazy adventures inspired by the hit video games! In this collection of short stories, Mario and Luigi go on adventures that showcase the fan-favorite characters of the Mario world in new, unconventional, and hilarious ways. This compilation, handpicked from years of Mario comics in Japan, has never been available in English— until now!

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

December 8, 2020, $9.99

All Ages

VIZ Signature

20th Century Boys: The Perfect Edition, Vol. 10

Story and Art by Naoki Urasawa

A man with a guitar arrives at a barrier town outside of Tokyo. Anyone who attempts to travel through the town without a pass is arrested and murdered. As the days go by, the body count grows and grows… Who can change this horrible situation and break through the barrier town? And who awaits at their final destination?

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

December 15, 2020 $19.99

Teen+

Blue Flag, Vol. 5

Story and Art by KAITO

It's official! Taichi and Futaba are a couple, and Taichi excitedly breaks the news to Toma. But things quickly grow awkward between the two friends, and Toma becomes more distant. Meanwhile, Toma's friend Mami starts to get on Taichi's case about Toma's change in attitude. But there is more to this girlie girl than meets the eye…

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

December 15, 2020 $12.99

Teen+

No Guns Life, Vol. 8

Story and Art by Tasuku Karasuma

Juzo was badly damaged in the fight with Io, the mysterious figure believed to be Tetsuro's brother. To get Juzo back in shape, he will need access to military secrets contained inside Wunder Bender, a maximum-security prison built for housing the Overextended. To add to the challenge, the only person who knows how to use those secrets to repair Juzo is Victor, who is currently being held in the prison. Olivia can use her connections to get Juzo and Mary into the facility, but once inside, they are on their own…

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

December 15, 2020 $12.99

Teen+

Levius/est, Vol. 7

Story and Art by Haruhisa Nakata

The championship fight between Levius and Oliver at the Southern Slam is in full swing. As Levius takes hit after hit and Oliver taunts him about being too soft to actually ever fight effectively, things also look dire for A.J., who has made a surprise sacrifice!

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

December 15, 2020 $12.99

Teen+

Golden Kamuy, Vol. 19

Story and Art by Satoru Noda

Asirpa's quest to find out about her father has led her to a Russian prison on the frozen coast of Karafuto in hopes of breaking out Sofia, a former revolutionary. Sofia was also the leader of the group that Kiroranke and Wilk belonged to, and she may be able to shed more light on Asirpa's father. But the truth about Wilk might ultimately be more than she can bear. Sugimoto and his party draw closer to catching up with Asirpa—and when they do, old scores will be settled.

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

December 15, 2020 $12.99

Mature

Remina

Story and Art by Junji Ito

An unknown planet emerges from inside a wormhole, and its discoverer, Dr. Oguro, christens the celestial body "Remina" after his own daughter. His finding is met with great fanfare, and Remina herself rises to fame. However, the planet picks up speed as it moves along in its curious orbit, eliminating planets and stars one after another until finally, Earth itself faces extinction… Is the girl Remina the true cause of the catastrophe? A masterwork of horror from Junji Ito, unfolding on a universal scale.

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

December 15, 2020 $22.99

Teen+

Shonen Sunday

Komi Can't Communicate, Vol. 10

Story and Art by Tomohito Oda

Komi is starting her second year of high school, and she's feeling a bit melancholy that all the good times of the previous year are now behind her. How can anything else compare? But when Komi runs into a new girl with outrageous fashion sense crying in the bathroom, she's able to put all her wonderful experience in making friends to good use and reach out to another person in need. Komi has leveled up!

On Sale Date Price USA Age Rating

December 8, 2020, $9.99

Teen