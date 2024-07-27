Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazon Fire SDCC, ultraman, viz manga

Viz Media To Publish Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man Manga

Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man by Shigenobu Matsumoto and Tomo Hirokawa, is a new manga being created for Viz Manga digital service

Article Summary Marvel, Shogakukan, and Tsuburaya collaborate on Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man for Viz Manga digital service.

The manga debuts August 13 with Spider-Man and Ultron teaming up against Doctor Doom and Alien Mefilas.

New chapters release every Tuesday, with free access to the latest chapter on Viz Manga.

Collected edition planned for summer 2025; coincides with Ultraman x Avengers comic launch.

Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man by Shigenobu Matsumoto and Tomo Hirokawa, is a new manga being created by Marvel Comics, Shogakukan and Tsuburaya Productions for the Viz Manga digital service, to be released in English and Japanese simultaneously. Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, chapters one and two will be released on Viz Manga on the 13th of August, with new chapters every Tuesday. The new chapter will always be free, while older chapters will be available to VIZ Manga subscribers. A collected edition will be published b y Viz Media in the summer of 2025.

Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man will see Spider-Man and Doctor Doom travel to Ultraman's Tokyo, only for Doctor Doom to ally with Ultraman foe, Alien Mefilas and his kaiju army, while Spider-Man teams up with Ultraman to fight them all. Other Avengers characters will also appear. The launch will coincide with the Marvel Comics print and digital launch of Ultraman x Avengers.

ULTRAMAN X THE AVENGERS #1 (OF 4) FRANCESCO MANNA VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240708

(W) Kyle Higgins (A/CA) Francesco Manna

THE GREATEST HERO OF JAPAN AND EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES JOIN FORCES FOR AN EPIC ADVENTURE!

Spider-Man has disappeared from New York, an intergalactic invader has arrived on Ultraman's doorstep and the Kaiju of Earth are acting even more mysteriously than usual. This can only mean one thing: It's time for Ultraman to meet the Avengers! But what cosmic threat is great enough to require a team-up of Marvel's mightiest champions and Japan's greatest hero? Find out as Shin meets Sam, Spacium Ray meets Repulsor Ray and "THWIP!" meets "SHUWATCH!" – in the epic crossover event: ULTRAMAN x AVENGERS!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 14, 2024 SRP: $4.99 ULTRAMAN X THE AVENGERS #2 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240801

(W) Matthew Groom, Kyle Higgins (A) Francesco Manna (CA) Dike Ruan

Our assembled heroes are immediately split up – as Captain Marvel and Ultraman team up against two giant, rampaging Kaiju…while Captain America leads a dangerous extraction mission into the heart of the USP! But they may find their best efforts come too late, as our heroes receive the three word message that chills the blood of all sentient beings: "GALACTUS IS COMING!" Rated T+In Shops: Sep 18, 2024 SRP: $4.99 ULTRAMAN X THE AVENGERS #3 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240855

(W) Matt Groom, Kyle Higgins (A) Francesco Manna (CA) Dike Ruan

It's finally here, the battle to end them all, as the fate of the cosmos hangs in the balance! In one corner – the devourer of worlds, Galactus, AND HIS NEW HERALD, ALIEN ZARAB! In the other, the assembled forces of Captain America's Avengers and Ultraman's Ultra Guard! But can our heroes really hope to take on such an apocalyptic threat…and even if they can, what consequences might that have for multiple universes? Rated T+In Shops: Oct 23, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!