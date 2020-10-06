Volume from Bogacs, Patridge, & Shammas Brings Rebellion to Scout

"Peace is quiet. Noise is rebellion." That's how Scout Comics begin their latest announcement. The indie company that added multiple new imprints this year has now added another title to their ever-growing slate for next year. Volume will introduce a world where music has been made illegal by a populist dictatorship known as "The Regime." Created by writer Christof Bogacs, Skylar Patridge, and Nadia Shammas, Volume will follow a teenager named Essa, who, when she listens to a punk song called "Garbage Heart," receives superhuman strength and resistance. Blending superhero action with the story of a teenager rebelling against a towering, oppressive force, Volume will run for four issues.

Bogacs, the writer, and co-creator of Volume, said:

"VOLUME has been rattling around in my head for a while now. This is me venting all my pent-up teenage rage in an immature display of punching, explosions and song lyrics. The best part is I get to pull Skye and Nadia into the fray with me … and now Scout as well! As a fan of books like Long Lost and Heavenly Blues, I couldn't be more excited to be working with Scout to bring this punk-drenched power-fantasy to life."

Artist and co-creator Skylar Patridge added to this, speaking on the inspiration behind Volume:

"Volume is a really special story, not only in its message but also in its execution. We wanted to create a world devoid of color, stifled by the confines of conformity — then smash it with color and punk music. It's a story of youth, identity and reluctant rebellion in the face of authoritarianism."

Patridge is known for her work on the Vault Comics series Relics of Youth and Resonant, Space Between Entertainment's Destiny NY, and cover work on Image Comics' Crowded.

Editor and also co-creator Nadia Shammas, who previously edited Bogacs in the Corpus anthology, which she successfully funded on Kickstarter, spoke on the message of Volume:

"VOLUME is a story that encapsulates the way teen girls are silenced and undervalued, and the way their voices are louder than ever."

Shammas is also known for her work as a writer on IDW's Care Bears and the forthcoming Squire from HarperCollins.

Volume will release from Scout Comics in 2021.