Comics Vault Live Ultramega & Nocterra Variants, The Next $300 Books?

We've been telling you from the beginning of the year that Comics Vault Live the monthly streaming series from Skybound's Shawn "Big Clutch" Kirkham delivers some massive opportunities for collectors with $100 variants selling for nearly $300.

We also warned you last month that CVL's expansion beyond Skybound product was going to be hot and that their variant to Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa's Radiant Black #1 was probably going to sell for $150.

Well, we were wrong because, rising star influencer (and One37PM's comic reporter) Jack "Mr. Bolo" DeMayo reported that the issue instantly sold for $249.99, which is an amazing return for an issue that retailed for $75 (and we noted it in our original article, too):

And the surprise reveal of a CVL variant for Robert Kirkman's Invincible #1 was even hotter, blowing up to $300, meaning we might've been right when we told you $222 was a steal for the issue.

After weeks of teasing from Kirkham, now Skybound has announced new variants for Invincible #1, Scott Snyder, Tony Daniel & Tomeu Morey's Nocterra #1 and James Harren and Dave Stewart's Skybound launch, Ultramega #1.

With each of those CGC 9.8 limited edition variants priced at $75 each, it's a near-guarantee they'll blow past $200 for any collectors or speculators looking to resell them – but which one will be the first to hit $300? And will they sell out in three minutes, like both of the aforementioned CVL variants last month?

We'll find out this Friday, March 26, at 4pm PT when the next CVL streams live on Facebook.