Walsh Brothers' Ballad Of Ronan in Action Lab's May 2022 Solicits

Action Lab Entertainment is currently under a threat of a class action suit from many of its comic book creators, concerning payment and publishing issues over the last few years. But it is still an active, working comic book publisher. And while access to many of its projects seems to be limited right now, it is publishing a new title in its May 2022 solicits and solicitations. Or should that be solicit or solicitation. The Ballad Of Ronan #1 by the Walsh Brothers and Remy Jackson.

BALLAD OF RONAN #1 (OF 6)

ACTION LAB ENTERTAINMENT

MAR221211

(W) John Walsh, Jim Walsh (A / CA) Remy Jackson

Long ago a war raged to extinguish all magic from this world and magic has not been felt since. But when Aisling, an angry Irish orphan, runs away from foster care, she's going to discover that the war isn't over. And with the help of an ancient Celtic warrior, a rogue priest, and a dark fairy, she will find herself on the run from the darkest creatures of the ages. Her only hope – find out where the magic went and how to bring it back! Action Lab presents the next new series that fans of Once & Future have been waiting for!

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99

The Walsh Brothers are a Los Angeles comedic duo who founded the Great and Secret Comedy Show at the ImprovBoston comedy club in Cambridge, Massachusetts, then in that city's Inman Square. The Great and Secret Comedy Show ran from 2003 to March 2007, bringing to the stage alternative comics such as Dan Sally, Renata Tutko, Nate Johnson, Chris Coxen, Ken Reid and Sean Sullivan and influencing and serving as a comparison for independent alternative comedy shows around Boston for years to come. They have been performing at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Los Angeles since 2011, the same year they drew media attention and a mention on Jimmy Kimmel Live for a video showing them taking part in the planking prank fad. In 2013 they began doing a Web series for Comedy Central Studios. And now… from comedy to comics.