Wartime Horror Mud And Madness #1 in Blood Moon October 2024 Solicits

Peter Breau, Jaden Breau and Brian Maikisch bring wartime horror Mud And Madness #1 to Blood Moon Comics' October 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as Monsters In Your Head #1 by Snake and Horacio Boriotti and The Demon Inside #1 by Paul Catalanotto and Greg Woronchak.

MUD AND MADNESS #1 (OF 4) CVR A STEFANO CARDOSELLI (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

(W) Peter Breau, Jaden Breau (A) Brian Maikisch (CA) Stefano Cardoselli

Experience a double dose of horror with "Nacht Feast" and "Carnis Nocturnis," crafted by the award-nominated father and son writers Peter Breau, acclaimed for his gripping works like "These Damn Kids" and "Deliver Us from Evil," and Jaden Breau. They are teaming up with the talented artist Brian Maikisch. Mud and Madness delivers two chilling tales that will haunt your nightmares. In "Nacht Feast," journey into the heart of World War I, where Canadian soldiers face off against Dracula himself on the battlefield. As they fight for survival against the undead, a daring plan emerges to stop the bloodthirsty menace.

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

MONSTERS IN YOUR HEAD #1 (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

(W) Snake (A / CA) Horacio Boriotti

Whitney Dangerfield is a sweet and optimistic eight-year-old schoolgirl. But she's got problems. Her father's got a mean temper on him. Also, a bullying meanie at school keeps picking on her. And on top of that, she's terrible at talking to the boy she fancies. But those aren't the worst things, because Whitney also believes monsters are real. In fact, she's been referred to a psychologist because she sees them all the time and no one believes her!

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

DEMON INSIDE #1 (OF 5) CVR A GREG WORONCHAK (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

(W) Paul Catalanotto (A / CA) Greg Woronchak

After a tragic accident, Eva is hunted by a terrifying demon from her past.

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

CANONICAL #2 (OF 6) CVR A HERNAN GONZALEZ FOIL (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

(W) Angel Fuentes (A) Nahuel Sb (CA) Hernan Gonzalez

The last holy man makes his stand in a world that's gone to hell. Father Anselmo Duarte is one of the few remaining exorcists on Earth. He fights monsters, witches, and demons every single day. He also claims to be stalked by the seven archangels. Are they real or is he just becoming batshit crazy in his old age? He doesn't have time to find out as all the babies on the entire planet are born dead in a period of 24 hours. With no trace of half a billion infant souls, it's up to Anselmo to save them… unless everything is just happening in his head and he just needs to retire to wherever priests go when they grow too old.

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

MEMOIRS FROM THE 20TH CENTURY #3 (OF 5) CVR A KEVIN LEARN

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

(W) Kevin Learn (A / CA) Kevin Learn

Madison's story: Now living her life a second time, she must convince Gary she is from the future. With his help, she will set into motion preventive measure to ensure the future she wants is the future she gets. But Chester, the man-child-in-chief, wants to ruin those plans.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

HEADSMAN #1 (OF 3) CVR C MOURA & CHIUFF LTD FOIL (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

(W) Doug Joseph (A / CA) V Moura, C Chiuff

How does one invent the perfect execution? Headsman is a graphical and monologic journal of the invention of the perfect execution by Headsman Volt: a superhuman executioner and descendant of the great inventor, Thomas A. Edison. Limited Edition Foil Edition!

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

