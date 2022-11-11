Warwick Fraser Coombe's Revenger Friendly Fire Beats X-Men For Value

Warwick Fraser Coombe is bringing Revenger: Friendly Fire, a full-colour 60-page comic for just £9 to Thought Bubble this weekend. Yes, that's better value than Batman, Spider-Man and X-Men these days. Just worth pointing out. And it comes with a free A3 poster as well. And lots of explosions. Because not every comic at Thought Bubble is an an elf and a cabbage with feelings. Though those are awesome too, of course.

REVENGER: FRIENDLY FIRE

Graphic Novel. Full colour. 60 pages. Recommended for mature readers only. £9.00 Comes with free A3 poster. The story so far. . .

Following a murderous rampage against organised crime that was led astray by corrupt government agencies who had subverted his agenda to their own ends, Roger Blandy, the psychotic and completely delusional vigilante known as the Revenger, has tortured and killed a British Member of Parliament and gone on the run.

Now, wanted as a terrorist, he finds himself hunted by the establishment he once served, his enemies and a host of international intelligence groups.

Estranging himself from his family for their own protection, Roger has fled underground and vanished. Wandering the streets of London as an anonymous homeless man, he continues to wage a secret war against his former handlers known as The Shadow Constabulary.

Today is his Daughter's Birthday. . .

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November.