Watchmen #1 Original Artwork by Dave Gibbons & Alan Moore For Sale

As part of a massive auction of premium comic books and original artwork at Heritage Auctions, taking place today, with Bleeding Cool covering only a tiny smattering of it, we have one of those rarest things, a page from Watchmen #1 by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. An iconic full shot of the Nite Owl costume which was mirrored in the movie, featuring Rorschach visiting Dan Dreiberg in his tunnels, it is currently getting bids at Heritage of $31,200. In a few days, it will be followed by a page of original artwork by the late great Darwyn Cooke from his sequel series Before Watchmen: Minutemen from twenty-five years later in 2012, featuring The Comedian. And is generally considered the best one of the Before Watchmen series as well. And if you just love the Dave Gibbons, there are a couple of pages of his Doctor Who and Brave And The Bold work up for grabs as well. Here are those listings;

Dave Gibbons Watchmen#1 Story Page 13 Original Art (DC, 1986). Rorschach drops by to warn old friend Nite Owl on this iconic page from the first issue of this monumental series. The page closes with an incredible splash-panel that really captures the character's mood. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 16". The page is toned from a previous framing and in Very Good condition. Property From the Collection of Darren Shan. Current bids are up to $31,200.

Darwyn Cooke Before Watchmen: Minutemen #3 Story Page 10 Original Art (DC, 2012). The Comedian thrashes around a suspect before he's caught off guard by an FBI Agent looking to recruit him. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of approximately 9" x 14". In Excellent condition. Current bids are up to $750.

Dave Gibbons The Brave and the Bold #200 Story Page 25 Original Art (DC, 1983). An incredible transformation page of Bruce Wayne (leaving his date) into Batman as the Bat-Signal beckons him, in "Hell on Earth" for Part 5 of "Smell of Brimstone, Stench of Death". This was the last issue of this series' 28-year run. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Top right and bottom corners are trimmed, the Batman logo is stat paste-up, and there are production blue marks; otherwise in Excellent condition. Current bids are up to $4200.

Dave Gibbons Doctor Who #2 Cover Original Art (Marvel, 1984). Tom Baker, the fourth Doctor, is featured on this cover created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 9.75" x 15". There is an overlay with Zipatone, and another with a color shading. The logo and all masthead are stat paste-ups. In Excellent condition. Current bids at $3120.