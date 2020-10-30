We Only Find Them When They're Dead #2 Review: A Confusing Dip

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #2 5/10 We Only Find Them When They're Dead #2 is a confusing dip in quality, but this series from Ewing & Di Meo still has life in it.

We Only Find Them When They're Dead kicked off with a stellar debut last month, introducing a world of space pirates who find gargantuan dead gods floating in the cosmos. Once they find the dead gods, they compete with other ships to extract valuable parts of the gods' bodies, which they will then take to market and make bank. This is a world of extreme competition and danger… but the captain of the ship we follow in this series, a real pirate-looking, Khal Drogo looking guy named Georges, aspires for more. He wants to find a living god. That's what we see the team considering in this issue; We Only Find Them When They're Dead #2 by writer Al Ewing, artist Simone Di Meo, color assistant Mariasara Miotti, and letterer AndWorld Design.

Conceptually, We Only Find Them When They're Dead is strong. The first issue featured some of Ewing's best writing ever, and the art by Simone Di Meo is stunning to behold. This issue loses the debut's urgency in multiple ways, though, with a narrative that cuts back and forth between two timelines over and over here, draining the forward movement from the story. While the artwork is as beautiful as ever, the sheer amount of close-ups paired with the two timelines here make this a confusing, disorienting read that wears on the reader's patience far more than it intrigues. Di Meo's art is absolutely gorgeous from beginning to end, but there needs to be an effort to let the reader get a sense of where they are and who is involved in the scene before cutting to extreme, constant tight shots.

Overall, while We Only Find Them When They're Dead #2 is a confusing dip in quality, the series still has a great concept that has the potential to deliver a good story.