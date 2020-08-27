75,000 Copies Not Enough for We Only Find Them When They're Dead

It was only a few weeks ago that Al Ewing and Simone di Meo's We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 became the best-selling creator-owned launch in the company's history climbing even higher than Tom Taylor and Daniele di Nicoulo's Seven Secrets' impressive 41,000 copy sales.

Now, I'm hearing that despite a healthy overprint it seems We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 has sold out at Diamond one week ahead of its September 2 on-sale date. This continues a nearly 18-month trend for Boom Studios of major launches, beginning with Once & Future and Something Is Killing The Children selling-out before on-sale despite increasing overprints and full returnability for retailers. All of these printings have attracted not only collectors, which have fueled aftermarket prices, but readers which have pushed the collections to the top of the sales charts and increased sales well into the series.

In the case of Seven Secrets #1, a second and third printing have now propelled it into Boom's 50K Club…and climbing. Will Seven Secrets follow Once & Future and go to a fourth printing?

But We Only Find Them When They're Dead has over 75,000 copies ordered. Those are the kinds of sales that put upstart Boom much more in league with Image Comics – the undisputed king of creator-owned comics in the direct market – and its biggest titles like Scott Snyder and Charles Soule's Undiscovered Country. Will a second printing get We Only Find Them When They're Dead to Undiscovered Country's sales of 83,000+ copies?

Of course, it's unlikely that has anyone at Image nervous about losing their throne in this contest between the Creator-Owned Big Two as they have both James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds' Department of Truth and Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's upcoming Crossover on deck.

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 is on-sale Wednesday, September 2nd at comic shops, but anyone wanna take bets if we have a third printing announced by then?