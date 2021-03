Webhead, Taegukgi, Spider-Man and Alien Top Advance Reorders

The Patrick Gleason "Webhead" cover to Carnage: Black, White And Blood really boosted retailer advance reorders this week, as did interest in the Korean Captain America in Taskmaster, both outdoing Spider-Man getting a new costume and the launch of a new Alien series from Marvel. While other retailers took the opportunity to top up their Department Of Truth back issues.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publisher Price Publication CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4) GLEASON WEBHEAD VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS TASKMASTER #3 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VITTI VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS ALIEN #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1 4TH PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS ALIEN #1 GLEASON VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS PREDATOR ORIG YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 WARNER DM VAR (MR) $125.00 MARVEL COMICS HAHA #2 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS ALIEN #1 YOUNG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS ALIEN #1 MOMOKO VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4) INHYUK LEE VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS STRAY DOGS #1 2ND PTG $3.99 IMAGE COMICS PREDATOR ORIG YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 COELLO CVR (MR) $125.00 MARVEL COMICS CROSSOVER #1 2ND PTG $3.99 IMAGE COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #4 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #5 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS ALIEN #1 LARROCA VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4) MOMOKO VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS ALIEN #1 FINCH LAUNCH VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS COSMIC GHOST RIDER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 SHAW DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS ALIEN #1 BLACK BLANK VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS STRAY DOGS #2 CVR B HORROR MOVIE VAR FORSTNER & FLEECS $3.99 IMAGE COMICS CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4) OTTLEY VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS COSMIC GHOST RIDER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 CAMPBELL CVR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publisher Price Publication UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 ROMITA JR DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 SILVA CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 SIENKIEWICZ COVER $125.00 MARVEL COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X TP $44.99 MARVEL COMICS BLADE OF IMMORTAL DLX ED HC VOL 02 (MR) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS IMMORTAL HULK HC VOL 01 $34.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING INFINITY WAR OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 3RD PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING INFINITY CRUSADE OMNIBUS HC LIM CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS MMW HOWARD THE DUCK HC VOL 01 DM VAR ED 300 $75.00 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #1 (C: 1-0-0) $3.99 IDW PUBLISHING BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE KING IN BLACK #4 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS MMW HOWARD THE DUCK HC VOL 01 DM VAR EXCLUSIVE ED 300 $75.00 MARVEL COMICS JIM LEES X-MEN ARTIST ED HC (NET) (C: 0-1-1) $90.00 IDW PUBLISHING SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT MY FAVORITE THING IS MONSTERS GN VOL 01 (RES) (C: 0-1-2) $39.99 FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS AVENGERS WEST COAST EPIC COLLECTION TP VISION QUEST $39.99 MARVEL COMICS WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER LIBRARY ED HC VOL 01 (RES) (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS NO LONGER HUMAN HC JUNJI ITO (MR) (C: 1-0-1) $34.99 VIZ LLC X-MEN GRAND DESIGN OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS ONCE & FUTURE TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $16.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT MY HERO ACADEMIA GN VOL 02 (C: 1-0-1) $9.99 VIZ LLC