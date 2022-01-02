Wetworks Join WildCATS Returning To DC Comics This Week (Spoilers)

We've seen the return of WildCATS character to DC Comics in dribs and drabs. The Authority with Midnighter and Apollo in Superman & The Authority and Action Comics comic books, Grifter in Batman: Urban Legends, Zealot in Wonder Woman, and more. But in this week's Justice League Incarnate, we get a whole lot more.

The Cyborg Corps incorporates a Winder Soldier version of Nightwing called Strikewing, as well as a multi-armed Cyborg, but also, it seems to be Dane from Wetworks. And we haven't heard from Wetworks in a long time.

Created by Whilce Portacio and Brandon Choi in 1994 for Image Comics, it ran for four years and 43 issues, revived by Portacio and Mike Carey in 2006, from Wildstorm Comics, about a team of black operative soldiers designated Team 7 who have been bonded with golden symbiote creatures/armour, who battle against supernatural forces, with J. M. DeMatteis, Joel Gomez and Trevor Scott taking over a year in, Wetworks reappeared as one of the one-shots in Wildstorm: Armageddon, but it was not one of the series restarted following the World's End events. But could the team be returning in a more wider fashion to DC Comics in the near future?

Say, maybe they could make Csaptain Carrot a Wetworks member? He'd suit a golden symbiote, wouldn't he?

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #3 (OF 5) CVR A GARY FRANK

(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Ariel Olivetti, Andre Bressan (CA) Gary Frank

Doctor Multiverse is caught in the clutches of Darkseid! To save her, President Superman, Flashpoint Batman, and the rest of the Justice League Incarnate team up with Earth-41 heroes Spore and Nimrod Squad; meanwhile, a villain from Multiversity returns to stake their claim on the crack in the Multiverse and the power that lies beyond. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/4/2022