What Captain America and Doom Have in Common: SWORD #6 Preview

SWORD #6 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, continuing the Hellfire Gala crossover event, in which Marvel stretches a single night across twelve separate comic books in an attempt to suck their gullible readers dry of all their money. It's an amazing feat, to be sure, but not nearly as amazing as watching Captain America and Doctor Doom… get along?! Yes, you won't want to miss Cap and Doom sharing a moment in this preview of the issue as they react to the X-Men terraforming Mars as a monument to Wolverine's two penises. What? That's why they did it, right? Check out the preview below and look for SWORD #6 in stores on Wednesday, true believers.

THIS IS WHAT COMES NEXT.

On Earth, the HELLFIRE GALA is in full swing. But on S.W.O.R.D. Station One, a very different guest list comes together…as Abigail Brand finally unveils her plans for Mysterium – and the future of human and mutantkind.

