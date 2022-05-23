What If Russia Invaded Japan? Antarctic Press August 2022 Solicits

Antarctic Press launches another What-If World War 3 series by Motofumi Kobayashi of Cat Sh-t One, Raid On Tokyo, with USSR forces invading Japan… here are the full Antarctic Press Augiust 2022 solicits and solicitations

WORLD WAR 3 RAID ON TOKYO #1 (OF 5)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN221271

(W) Motofumi Kobayashi (A) Motofumi Kobayashi

More hard-hitting alternate-history action from combat manga master Motofumi Kobayashi (Cat Shit One)! The abolition of the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty leads to incursions by Soviet forces. As the Soviets proceed from landing grounds in Niigata toward Tokyo, the JSDF, isolated from their government, must begin extrajudicial actions to survive. Will they be able to defend their country?

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

GOLD DIGGER #297

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN221269

(W) Fred Perry (A / CA) Fred Perry

Penny's visit to the tomb of her beloved friend yields a strange and mysterious artifact, a magitech device that has somehow survived the destruction of the Umbral crystals which was supposed to correspond with Gina's sacrifice. The artifact… the "enigma" should not exist. Is this a clue? A final hint of Gina's fate? Or perhaps a hint of her survival?

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MANGA Z #4

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN221270

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) MitsuBlinger

"The Adventures of Lenifille" (Kazuaki Ishida): Lenifille needs to improve her magic for her and Kyle to survive, so she hatches a plot to sneak into a nearby Dark Elf library and read a grimoire or two. She just needs Kyle to survive acting as a decoy for the Dark Elves. "Foxy and Wolfy" (Kitsune Windsor, MitsuBlinger and Ana Kris): On Misaki's first day of school, she meets new and interesting friends, some of whom are more awkward than others. "VR XOXO" (Luis Torres, MitsuBlinger and Noir House Art): Top-class student Itsuki Nishimura's carefully planned life is thrown awry when he's accused of cheating on an exam. His friend Akari points him to "The Illusion", a popular life-simulation game, to cure the resulting depression, but he gets drawn in too deeply, and now Akari must snap her friend out of the game's trance.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SAMURAI 2.0 #4 (OF 4)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN221272

(W) Marcello Bondi (A / CA) Mauro Gulma

It's time for a showdown. All the pieces are in place. Ketsuo and Oshi are finally face to face, and Ketsuo's revenge is near. Who will win? And will a new Neo-Tokyo Emperor be anointed?

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

HORROR COMICS #17

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN221273

(W) Marcello Bondi (A) Various (CA) David Hutchinson

We serve up an eight-course fear-feast courtesy of Macabre Marcello Bondi and his cadre of Tuscan talenti. Mama mia, at'sa one spicy scare-fest!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

UNPREPPED #4 (OF 5)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN221274

(W) Chuck Dixon, Scott Beatty (A) Marlin Shoop

As the Rincons and Mickelsons-suburban neighbors turned bunker buddies-acclimate to life at Big Jake's survival compound, the families discover a new horror beneath their feet. N ew alliances are formed while ghosts from the past threaten the bunker. The survivors take stock of their supplies, including the new protection afforded by Jake's "secret stash," while preparing a chili reception for the road warriors at the gates! Bestselling collaborators Chuck Dixon and Scott Beatty take shelter with artist Marlin Shoop for the coming storm!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

PLANET COMICS #11

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN221276

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Jason Lenox, David Hutchinson

"Bark at the Moon" (Hannu Kesola, Emiliano Urich): All Hell has broken loose on a prison orbiting Saturn, where a werewolf is on the loose. Alex tries to take it down, but has to deal with an inmate breakout as well. "Lords of the Cosmos: A Gathering Storm" (Dennis Fallon, Jason Palmatier, Jason Lenox, D.W. Kann): The Disciples of Umex pursue the great eagle Aviteus, who seeks to warn the Lords of the Cosmos at their mountain base. As poison saps the feathered warrior's strength, an ancient member of the Lords intercedes. "Robot" (Marcello Bondi, Vincenzo Michieli): As the robots rise up and begin to replace humans on the job, who will become the masters and who will become the slaves? "Captain Ironhands" (Marcello Bondi, Emanuel Derna): A space pirate boards an abandoned ship in hope of finding treasure. What he finds is a curse that may end him and his crew.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

EXCITING COMICS #27

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN221277

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Javier Lugo

"They Call Him Marvelous (Jamaal Simpson, David Jaxon, Shean Barbour) The climactic conclusion starts here as a genetically enhanced Malcolm confronts Clyde, Jim-Bob, and Mr. Hudson in a showdown of marvelous proportions. "Fallen Justice" (Cary Kelley, Steven Forbes, Harold Edge): Unlikely alliances are forged and the final battle is waged as Dynagirl's desperate plan is revealed. Will even the combined might of all the heroes and villains be enough to stop Justice Theta? "Green Tempest" (Brett Scheuerman, Javier Lugo): The peaceful world of Tempet is thrown into chaos by the malevolent Halestorm as revenge against his foe, Green Tempest. Now Green Tempest must decide: Destroy his nemesis, or show Hailstorm the error of his ways? "XOB" (Kyrun Silva, David Jaxon): Lord Eklips begins his first assault on Greenhill. As XOB and Danny scramble to figure out a plan to stop him, Eklips reveals his true intentions and why his hatred for XOB runs so deep.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

JUNGLE COMICS #9

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN221275

(W) Giuseppe Pederiali, Roberto Renzi (A) Bruno Marraffa (CA) Alessio Nocerino

"The Adventures of Zan the Jungle Lord": (Giuseppe Pederiali, Roberto Renzi, and Bruno Marraffa): The expedition into the lost plateau are captured by the natives of the land and taken to their queen. Zan attempts to rescue them but is captured and must face one of their most feared warriors. "Prehistorica": (F. Newton Burcham, Nicole Burcham): A simple cave girl goes flower-picking, but there are eyes upon her that are intent on picking something else.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

