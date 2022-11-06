Who Is Ladybug in DC Comics' New Golden Age?

It's Ladybug time! The solicitation for the DC New Golden Age one-shot this week by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, and Diego Olortegui is bringing us new Golden Age Heroes for the DC Universe. It looks like these are characters who did not previously exist in the DC Universe because they were removed from it and now are being returned under the Time Masters watch, with DC continuity retconning around them. Flashpoint Beyond #6 gave us the name of The Thirteen. Use this tag to keep up with details on them as they roll out on Bleeding Cool over the weekend.

So we have Golden Age Mister Miracle, Betsy Ross, Molly Pitcher, Golden Age Legionnaire, Ladybug, Quiz Kid, Salem The Witch Girl, Golden Age Aquaman, Cherry Bomb, The Harlequin's Son, John Henry Jr, Judy Garrick and The Golden Age Red Lantern. A series of familiar but also unfamiliar names. And this week's New Golden Age will start to tell us who is who and where we may – or may not – have seen them before. And Bleeding Cool is going to give you a sneak peek.

Full Name: Rosibel Rivera

Occupation: Student

Marital Status: Single

Known Relatives: Miguel Rivera (father), Ana Rivera (mother)

Affiliation: None

Rase of Operations: Superior City, OR

First Appearance: HIT COMICS #1 (as Rosibel Rivera), HIT COMICS #5 (as Ladybug.)

Height: 5'3'

Weight: 135 lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown After immigrating with her parents to the United States from San Salvador, and without any friends, 14-year-old Rosibel Rivera spent the summer working on her parents' honey farm, Big Bee Ranch. It was here she met Rick Raleigh, a local assistant district attorney who had a great interest in bees. What Rosibel did not know at the time was that Mr. Raleigh was the masked hero known as Red Bee and that her father, Miguel, was secretly helping Raleigh train his crime-fighting bees. When a group of local gangsters vandalized the farm to extort the Riveras family for protection money, they were quickly arrested. However, a corrupt police chief had the criminals freed and the charges dropped. Fortunately, a frustrated Red Bee went into action and not only proved the gangsters' guilt, but also exposed the corrupt police chief This was Rosibel's first sighting of the Red Bee, and she became an instant and loyal fan of the masked hero of Superior City. Soon after, Miguel and Ana offered their honey farm as a hideout and base of operations for Red Bee. Ono day, Rosibel stumbled upon Red Bee's hideout, where she was accidentally exposed to a device confiscated from Red Bee's nemesis, Professor Pollen. The device shrunk Rosibel to the size of a ladybug. Fortunately, Red Bee was able to reverse its effects and help Rosibel return to normal size before the device was destroyed. However, Rosibel was left with the ability to shrink at will. Rosibel built a suit with wings that enabled her to fly at her small size and became Red Bee's sidekick, Ladybug. Although insecure herself. Ladybug proved to be a motivator and morale booster for Red Bee, who often questioned his own abilities. After only a few adventures, Ladybug vanished.

The accident that Rosibel survived gave her the ability to shrink to the size of a ladybug and still retain her normal strength. With her 'bug wings' she designed and constructed, Ladybug was able to fly. Red Bee's favorite trained bee was named Michael and lived inside a pouch on Red Bee's belt. Unlike normal bees, Michael could sting multiple times and had great intelligence and a prolonged life span. Rosibel and Michael became close friends. After Rosibel disappeared and Red Bee was killed, Michael returned to Big Bee Ranch and was never seen again.

Hit Comics does indeed feature the Red Bee, but no sign of Ladybug. Not until now…

New Golden Age #1 by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway and Diego Olortegui is published by DC Comics on Tuesday, the 8th of November.

