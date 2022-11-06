Who Is The Legionnaire In DC's Golden Age?

The solicitation for the DC New Golden Age one-shot this week by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, and Diego Olortegui is bringing us new Golden Age Heroes for the DC Universe. It looks like these are characters who did not previously exist in the DC Universe because they were removed from it and now are being returned under the Time Masters watch, with DC continuity retconning around them. Flashpoint Beyond #6 gave us the name of The Thirteen. Use this tag to keep up with details on them as they roll out on Bleeding Cool over the weekend.

So we have Golden Age Mister Miracle, Betsy Ross, Molly Pitcher, Golden Age Legionnaire, Ladybug, Quiz Kid, Salem The Witch Girl, Golden Age Aquaman, Cherry Bomb, The Harlequin's Son, John Henry Jr, Judy Garrick and The Golden Age Red Lantern. A series of familiar but also unfamiliar names. And this week's New Golden Age will start to tell us who is who and where we may – or may not – have seen them before. And Bleeding Cool is going to give you a sneak peek. Or, in the case of the Golden Age Legionnaire, maybe not.

Because… yup. Legion Ring, Legion transport from the 31st century and that's all. Could that have something to do with what has happened to the Justice Society table in the 31st century?

New Golden Age #1 by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway and Diego Olortegui is published by DC Comics on Tuesday, the 8th of November.

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, Diego Olortegui (CA) Mikel Janin

From the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC's future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/08/2022

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

The JSA returns in this monthly series by writer Geoff Johns and artist Mikel Janin with Justice Society of America: The New Golden Age Part One! The world's first and greatest superheroes return! Or do they? A long-lost hero from the JSA crashes into our era with a grave warning… but it's too late. A mysterious and malevolent enemy has invaded the entire history of the JSA, and an all-new team must come together to defeat it. But what deadly secret does this messenger from beyond keep? Where are they from? And why is all of this happening now? Only the Time Masters know…

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/29/2022