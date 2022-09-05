What Midjourney A.I. Art Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Here's a look at what AI drawing art program and algoruithm MidJourney threw up when asked to draw comic book creators. Sometimes they are dead accurate. Sometimes they are weird. Sometimes you can see what they were going for and what went wrong.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look LikeWaht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Alan Moore begins our Midjourney, first with a request for the man full stop, and then for a more detailed realistic version. I think the original comes closer.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

And asking for Alan Moore as Rorschach was just a mistake.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Neil Gaiman is pretty recoignisable in this form.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

But asking for Neil Gaiman as Sandman was an excellent idea.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

 

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Rob Liefeld already suggests that there are comic book ideas breaking in, Spider-Man and Cable details making their way in from the beginning.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

So let's just ask for Rob Liefeld as Cable

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

And for Rob Liefeld as Deadpool

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Todd McFarlane, the same. so lets keep going.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Todd McFarlane as Spawn loses Todd entirely.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

 

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

And yes, it knows a lot of what makes up Gail Simone

 

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

And it keeps wanting Dan Slott to be Spider-Man.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Okay then. Dan Slott as Spider-Man

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Erik Larsen… I mean I can see what they were going for.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

And Erik Larsen as Savage Dragon is much better.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Jim Lee… I mean top left is certainly a version of Jim Lee I have met.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

But Jim Lee as the X-Men is much more fun.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

I mean, that is Scott Snyder, t just is.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

That is Scott Snyder eating a potato

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

And Scott Snyder as Batman

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Oh yes.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Mike Huddleston… I mean, bottom left maybe.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Mike Del Mundo, no not at all, but the style comes through.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Jonathan Hickman, he wishes.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Neal Adams has just left us, but has definitely made an impact on MidJourney.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

And Marc Silvestri knows his face and his style and gets close.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

This isn;t the Alison Bechdel test but that's pretty good.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

James Tynion IV… no, I mean, just no. Seems to have got him involved in royalty.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

We have an elvish Kieron Gillen.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

And MidJourney clearly thinks Donny Cates is a typo.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Chip Zdarsky however is just Chip Zdarsky.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Matt Fraction  is there… except for when he isn't.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Bingo. That's Mark Millar.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

There's a bit of Dan DiDio in the last one.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

A smidgen of Joe Quesada.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Grant Morrison… that last one is bang on.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Stan Lee is Stan Lee is Stan Lee.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Frank Miller is… okay I can see what they are trying, They know he wears a hat.

Waht Midjourney A.I. Drawing Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

And Peach Momoko? Okay, okay, I can see what happened here… I may need to give MidJourney more information.

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
