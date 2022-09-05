What Midjourney A.I. Art Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like

Here's a look at what AI drawing art program and algoruithm MidJourney threw up when asked to draw comic book creators. Sometimes they are dead accurate. Sometimes they are weird. Sometimes you can see what they were going for and what went wrong.

Alan Moore begins our Midjourney, first with a request for the man full stop, and then for a more detailed realistic version. I think the original comes closer.

And asking for Alan Moore as Rorschach was just a mistake.

Neil Gaiman is pretty recoignisable in this form.

But asking for Neil Gaiman as Sandman was an excellent idea.

Rob Liefeld already suggests that there are comic book ideas breaking in, Spider-Man and Cable details making their way in from the beginning.

So let's just ask for Rob Liefeld as Cable

And for Rob Liefeld as Deadpool

Todd McFarlane, the same. so lets keep going.

Todd McFarlane as Spawn loses Todd entirely.

And yes, it knows a lot of what makes up Gail Simone

And it keeps wanting Dan Slott to be Spider-Man.

Okay then. Dan Slott as Spider-Man

Erik Larsen… I mean I can see what they were going for.

And Erik Larsen as Savage Dragon is much better.

Jim Lee… I mean top left is certainly a version of Jim Lee I have met.

But Jim Lee as the X-Men is much more fun.

I mean, that is Scott Snyder, t just is.

That is Scott Snyder eating a potato

And Scott Snyder as Batman

Oh yes.

Mike Huddleston… I mean, bottom left maybe.

Mike Del Mundo, no not at all, but the style comes through.

Jonathan Hickman, he wishes.

Neal Adams has just left us, but has definitely made an impact on MidJourney.

And Marc Silvestri knows his face and his style and gets close.

This isn;t the Alison Bechdel test but that's pretty good.

James Tynion IV… no, I mean, just no. Seems to have got him involved in royalty.

We have an elvish Kieron Gillen.

And MidJourney clearly thinks Donny Cates is a typo.

Chip Zdarsky however is just Chip Zdarsky.

Matt Fraction is there… except for when he isn't.

Bingo. That's Mark Millar.

There's a bit of Dan DiDio in the last one.

A smidgen of Joe Quesada.

Grant Morrison… that last one is bang on.

Stan Lee is Stan Lee is Stan Lee.

Frank Miller is… okay I can see what they are trying, They know he wears a hat.

And Peach Momoko? Okay, okay, I can see what happened here… I may need to give MidJourney more information.