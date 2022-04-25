What Moira Mactaggert Did Next (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)

We've already seen how Spider-Man and X-Men lore will be mixing for Dark Web, the new Marvel Comics event being teased in this year's Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom. Spoilers here.

But it is not the only one. In the Avengers/X-Men Free Comic Book Day title, we see a series of events narrated by Moira Mactaggert, the instigator of the island of Krakoa, who has now in Inferno been made a non-mutant, who died, and resurrected herself in a techno-organic form, turning against her former kind.

She left a backup of herself using the same robotic intelligence technology that had infected her, to do the jo. And her mission to ally with Orchis and defeat the mutant nation began in X-Men #10.

Well, in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men, launching the Avengers Vs X-Men Vs Eternals event, that sees the Eternals set to wipe out all mutants as Deviants, it seems that Moira Mactaggert may be doing that by herself.

Revisiting old Avengers Vs X-Men battles, and seeing how they could have played out a little more permanently. She has seen and lived ten separate timelines of course, stretching in at least one case, a thousand years into the future.

With the death of Avengers at the hands of an X-Men… and vice versa.

But in her new state, she sees people as footnotes now, as playthings, pawns to be moved, including someone rather close to Spider-Man.

Mary Jane Watson – who may be on the outs with Peter Parker now (check out previous Spider-Man gossip here) but her links to Tony Stark and beuing a former super model and actress, gets her an invite to the Hellfire Gala, the big party being held on Krakoa for a second year.

How literal will we be taking the "wearing you"? Just a lookalike or a skinjob? Find out in the Hellfire Gala to come…

