What To Do With CEO Billionaires In The Ultimate Universe? (Spoilers)

What To Do With CEO Billionaires In The Ultimate Universe? Spoilers for today's The Ultimates #14 and Ultimate Spider-Man #19...

As Bleeding Cool mentioned yesterday, today sees Emma Frost come to the Ultimate Universe. Summoned to look into a bunch of CEOs in the Ultimate Universe who have banded together for their own nefarious purpose in running what used to be the United States Of America.

Courtesy of The Ultimates #14 by Deniz Camp, and Juan Frigeri…

And she is there to read the minds of everyone at the table.

While simultaneously in Ultimate Spider-Man #19 by Jonathan Hickman, and Marco Checchetto, also out today… with the Ultimate Sinister Six simultaneously gathering CEOs, it seems like Mister Negative, or Martin Li, CEO of F.E.A.S.T. Foundation, and leader of the Demons gang suggests something similar…

Over in Ultimates, however, it does it go?

Possibly not so well, all slaughtered by Emma Frost save for one. While in Ultimate Spider-Man?

Cooler heads prevail. Either way CEO billionaires win, apparently, dead or alive. I wonder if there is a Luigi Mangione in the Ultimate Universe? Both The Ultimates #14 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri and Ultimate Spider-Man #19 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto are both published by Marvel Comics today. And will probably top the Bestseller chart come Saturday…

The Ultimates #14 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri

THE ULTIMATE SCARLET WITCH AND QUICKSILVER! The Ultimates' next mission? Destroy one of the Hellfire Club's strongholds! But a dangerous pair of twins complicates matters… Ultimate Spider-Man #19

by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto

THREE-WAY DANCE, ALL-OUT WAR! FISK vs. MR. NEGATIVE vs. MYSTERIO with SPIDER-MAN and his allies caught in the middle! Will the SINISTER SIX destroy New York before they destroy each other?!

