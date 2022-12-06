What Will Become Of The Spectre After Dark Crisis In The Dawn Of DC?

The Spectre was created by Jerry Siegel and Bernard Baily in 1940 for More Fun Comics, as a murdered policeman, who is returned to the land of the living with a supernatural alter ago, who is basically the vengeance of God in a big green form. A member of the Justice Society Of America, The Spectre began to gain greater independence from Corrigan.

Revived many time since, in a variety of forms with a variety of identities, he's also played a major role in events such as Crisis on Infinite Earths and Zero Hour: Crisis in Time storylines, as the only power able to go up against the main threat and hold them off.

In Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths, however, the Spectre was ensnared by Pariah to stop this sort of thing happening and became part of his Dark Army. Now that Pariah has stood down, it is Deathstroke who has taken on the role of the bearer of the chains that bind. But is there another way?

Today sees the Dark Crisis War Zone one-shot released before the big Dark Crisis finale. Can The Spectre be dealt with before Deathstroke takes on the whole DC Universe?

We see Jim Corrigan watching the fight go down between Raven and The Spectre, with Doomsday thrown in for good measure.

With Jim Corrigan finding a way to try and bring The Spectre down to ground level, or at least trying to merge back with the Spectre to distract him.

And succeeds, allowing Raven to bind The Spectre and keep him out of the game. But also setting up The Spectre for whatever is to come after Dark Crisis for the Dawn of DC in 2023. A new antagonistic relationship between The Spectre and Corrigan perhaps?

But it doesn't seem to have stemmed the assault from the Dark Army to come…

DARK CRISIS WAR ZONE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A RAFAEL SARMENTO

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Rafael Sarmento

A BOOTS-ON-THE-GROUND VIEW OF DARK CRISIS! Written by Matthew Rosenberg, Delilah S. Dawson, Jeremy Adams, Frank Tieri, and Stephanie Williams Art by George Kambadais, Daniel Bayliss, Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan, and Serg Acuña As the Hall of Justice falls, get new perspectives on the various conflicts while the battles across Dark Crisis rage on! With the classic Justice League members gone, see how members of the next generation such as Red Canary and The Flash Family deal with the chaos in this key chapter of the saga leading into Dark Crisis #7.

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 12/06/2022