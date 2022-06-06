What's Cooking, Arlo?, A New Graphic Novel Series by Kimberly Gee

What's Cooking, Arlo? by Kimberly Gee is an early reader graphic novel series that follows Arlo and his trusty stove, Cooky, as they whip up recipes for their friends that fill their tummies and lift their spirits. In the first book, Happy Pudding, Arlo is excited to invite his neighbors to a little get-together after a long storm. Kimberly Gee is the author of Mine Mine Mine Yours, Sad Sad Bear, Up, Up, Up, Down!, Glad, Glad Bear!, Mad, Mad Bear!, Today With Meg And Ted and illustrator of The Class.

Kimberly Gee's agent Kelly Sonnack at Andrea Brown Literary Agency brokered the deal for world rights. What's Cooking, Arlo? has been picked up by Chris Harbo at Capstone as a four book series which will begin publication on the autumn of 2023.

Kimberley Gee was born in Seoul, Korea where she lived the first eight years of her life before moving to America. She worked at Design Director at Hatch Design Group, launched a greeting card company, Lucky Baby Greetings, and licensing a line of baby toys, plush and decor items based on her designs. She currently lives and works in Claremont, California.

Capstone is a part of Coughlan Companies, and their roots began in the stone quarrying business, owned by the Coughlan family for four generations. Then in 1990, Capstone Press was purchased by its current owner, Bob Coughlan. Capstone is now the USA's leading educational publisher for digital solutions, children's books, and literacy programs for school libraries and classrooms.

Andrea Brown Literary Agency has become a familiar name to Bleeding Cool, a mid-sized agency specializing in children's and adult literature, celebrating thousands of titles sold since their founding in August 1981. They are headquartered in Northern California and also have offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Orlando, and Denver. Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo LLP is a full-service transactional law firm providing counsel to individuals and companies throughout the entertainment and media industries.