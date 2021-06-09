When A Comic Falls From $227 To $13 Overnight – Dawn Of X Vol 8 TPB

Comic book collectors are a weird sort. No more mysterious than any other collector, but sometimes the fear of missing out gets together with a temporary shortage, and all sense goes out of the window. That seems to be the case with the eighth volume of Dawn Of X, the series of trade paperbacks that has been collecting the entire run of Krakoan X-Men titles that have been running since House Of X. At one point, there was a reduction in the supply of the collection, which saw a price feedback loop raise prices so that copies sold on eBay for over $227 a couple of weeks ago, after 36 bids, and some sold for more. That was two days after copies were quickly selling for $120 or more. But then things started to change. First, sales dropped down to $85, then $57, then $30. What was going on? It turns out that stock was suddenly available, and Amazon was selling copies for half that. I am aware of some folk who saw the disconnect between eBay and Amazon and started selling copies on eBay and, when getting $30 for a copy, just ordered a copy from Amazon and brought them to ship it too.

Dawn of X Vol. 8 Paperback – October 20, 2020

by Jonathan Hickman, Gerry Duggan, Benjamin Percy, Tini Howard, Leinil Francis Yu, Matteo Lolli, Josh Cassara, Marcus To

Staggering stories of the Dawn of X! As the Marauders grapple with what they have lost, Storm and Emma Frost fi nally come to blows! Deep in Shi'ar space, the New Mutants cope with an intergalactic power struggle! Can they rescue Deathbird and root out a traitor to the throne? Then, silence please as Jean Grey and Emma Frost perform a psychic rescue. But who is their patient, and what has happened to them? And after recent traumas, can Domino and Colossus fi nd the strength to heal themselves – or each other? Krakoa's Ressurection Protocols have changed everything for mutantkind – but what does the Crucible mean for the X-Men's souls? And Excalibur faces a hunt for the truth! Collecting MARAUDERS #8, NEW MUTANTS NEW MUTANTS (2019) #7, GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: JEAN GREY AND EMMA FROST, X-FORCE (2019) #8, X-MEN (2019) #7 and EXCALIBUR (2019) #8.