When Alan Moore Wrote the Final Superman Comic Instead of Jerry Siegel

"This is an Imaginary Story… aren't they all?" That's how Superman #423 started in 1986, Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?, the final two-issue story for the pre-Crisis version of the character, which would continue in Action Comics, before the big John Byrne and Marv Wolfman relaunch of the character and a new Superman #1.

Originally DC Comics asked Superman's co-creator Jerry Siegel to write the story but her was unable to do so due to legal and schedule restrictions. So DC EIC Julie Schwartz asked Alan Moore, attending San Diego Comic-Con at the time if he would be interested, and he reportedly bit Schwartz's hand off. Intending to create a comic that would tie into as much of the character's history as possible, picking up copies of the comics from Bob Beerbohn in the process.

Drawn by the character's longest-standing artist of forty years, Curt Swan, and inked by George Perez, Superman #423 began the story with some major changes to Superman's world.

Metropolis is destroyed at the hands of Bizarro Superman. The Toyman and the Prankster expose Superman's secret identity on live television after torturing and killing his friend Pete Ross. Lex Luthor searches the Arctic for the remains of Brainiac – who ends up killing Luthor but possessing his body and brain. An army of Metallos attacks the Daily Planet staff, now that Superman's identity is revealed, and he evacuates them to his Fortress of Solitude for their safety. The Legion of Super-Heroes also visit, leading Superman to fear that they are paying their last respects… with that "In Memorium" statue on the cover…

A copy in a CGC 9.8 slab is currently up for auction from Heritage Auctions today, with a $10 current bid price right now. That won't last long.

Superman #423 (DC, 1986) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Last issue before title changed to Adventures of Superman. Alan Moore story. Curt Swan cover and art. George Perez and Murphy Anderson art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $22. CGC census 12/22: 156 in 9.8, none higher.

