Where Will Jon Kent End Up After Adventures Of Superman #6? (Spoilers)

The Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent comic book mini-series by Tom Taylor and Clayton Henry comes to an end this Tuesday. Then what?

The Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent comic book mini-series by Tom Taylor and Clayton Henry comes to an end this Tuesday. The story of Superman's son going on a multiversal adventure and finding himself in the Injustice: Gods Among Us, where he was killed in his mother's womb by the Joker, and who was then killed by his father in return. So, you know, stuff goes down.

But what now? Jon Kent had an 18-issue solo series, and a 6-issue mini-series that followed but nothing new coming out of the end of Knight Terror. But Jon Kent is not the only book that Tom Taylor has been writing at DC Comics, and he also has Nightwing and Teen Titans, which are about to crossover into the event Beast World.

And Bleeding Cool has learned that, in for a penny, in for a pound, Jon Kent will be playing a previously unannounced major role in the crossover. Will he come out as a member of Titans? That I don't know. But he will have a big present in Beast World when it launched in November, and the final issue of Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent will lead directly into it.

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN JON KENT #6 (OF 6) CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Clayton Henry

SUPER SON VS. SUPER SON! It's Batman versus Superman. Super Son versus Super Son. Injustice Superman is ruling with a fist of steel. Can Jon Kent free an entire world? And what could he lose if he tries? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/01/2023

EARTH IS ABOUT TO BECOME "BEAST WORLD" IN "DAWN OF DC" COMIC BOOK CROSSOVER EVENT FEATURING DC'S TITANS Beast Boy and the team come to the rescue in new comic book series Titans: Beast World by superstar scribe Tom Taylor and legendary artist Ivan Reis, starting November 2023 Clawing its way out of the pages of Tom Taylor and Nicola Scott's Titans "Dawn of DC" comic book series comes an unprecedented threat to the DC Universe, an intergalactic Sea Star—a conqueror like Starro, but one that is far more frightening. Superman, Wonder Woman, Starfire—all are powerless to stop The Necrostar from ending all life on Earth. And the only Super Hero who can save the world is…Beast Boy?!

With Nightwing, Raven, Cyborg and the Titans beside him, can Garfield Logan rise to battle an ancient evil? Or is he doomed to become the greatest threat to the DC Universe? What will Amanda Waller do to take advantage of the situation as millions of people are changed into rampaging creatures? And can humanity survive all-powerful Super Heroes and Super-Villains transformed into ferocious beasts? DC proudly presents the first Titans comic book crossover event, "Beast World," featuring the brand-new series, Titans: Beast World, brought to you by the all-star creative team of writer Tom Taylor and artist Ivan Reis. This epic event, which continues into January 2024, sets the stage for what's to come for the DC Universe! Part of the "Dawn of DC" storytelling initiative, "Beast World" will also connect into Tom Taylor's ongoing series Titans and Nightwing.

"I'm beyond excited to bring this DC crossover event to life starting in November with our new Titans: Beast World series, featuring art by the incomparable Ivan Reis. 'Beast World' will also thread the needle between the current series that I'm writing about the Titans," said writer Tom Taylor. "Friends will fall. Super Heroes will rise. And nothing will ever be the same again. Earth is about to become…Beast World." "Beast World" will kick off with October's Tales of the Titans #4 (on sale 10/24/23), written by Andrew Constant with art by Brandt & Stein, featuring everyone's favorite shapeshifter, Beast Boy, as he deals with his own crisis. Beast Boy barely survived the events of Dark Crisis, suffering a brutal attack from Deathstroke and losing an eye in the process. With his confidence weakened, he's been unable to hold the shape of the large and mighty animals that define him as a Super Hero. But when a scientist with nothing to lose needs Beast Boy's powers for terrifying ends, Gar will have to face what truly makes him special…and save his own life in the process!

As the Titans rally together in the pages of Titans: Beast World to prepare to fight the intergalactic beast, The Necrostar, Starfire discovers how it was first defeated by the Tamaraneans of the past: it was beaten by Starro. Luckily, the Titans have a warrior that can take the shape and match the powers of a world-conqueror like Starro—Beast Boy! So Starro Beast Boy becomes a world conqueror, and DC's Titans lose their shape-changing teammate in the process. Titans: Beast World will tell his story—and the story of the Titans fighting to bring him back from the abyss—beginning in November 2023. And what does all of this have to do with Amanda Waller? The threat Beast Boy poses will further Amanda Waller's crusade against metahumans and her anti-alien alliance…by any means necessary. As Waller looks for ways to take Starro Beast Boy down, she will form a cautious understanding with none other than Lex Luthor—as an expert in dealing with alien threats.

