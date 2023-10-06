Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Comics, TV | Tagged: al ewing, Jack Kibry, jamie mckelvie, John Buscema, kieron gillen, larry lieber, loki, Loki Season Two, sal buscema, stan lee, walter simonson

Which Comics Creators Got Credited in Loki Season 2 Episode 1?

The following comic creators receive "Special Thanks" in the credits for Loki Season Two Episode One that dropped this morning on Disney+.

Stan Lee, co-creator of Loki for the Thor comic book Journey into Mystery #85 in 1962 – though Stan Lee had written a very similar version of Loki for Venus #6 in 1949. Co-creator of Kang.

co-creator of Loki for the Thor comic book Journey into Mystery #85 in 1962 – though Stan Lee had written a very similar version of Loki for Venus #6 in 1949. Co-creator of Kang. Larry Lieber, co-creator of Loki for the Thor comic book Journey into Mystery #85 in 1962. Co-creator of Kang.

co-creator of Loki for the Thor comic book Journey into Mystery #85 in 1962. Co-creator of Kang. Jack Kirby, co-creator of Loki for the Thor comic book Journey into Mystery #85 in 1962. Co-creator of Kang.

co-creator of Loki for the Thor comic book Journey into Mystery #85 in 1962. Co-creator of Kang. Doug Braithwaite drew the revived Journey Into Mystery series that established the young Loki.

Mark Brooks, co-creator of Sylvie, in whom Enchantress hid in Dark ReignL Young Avengers

co-creator of Sylvie, in whom Enchantress hid in Dark ReignL Young Avengers John Buscema , co-creator of The Time Keepers in Thor #243.

, co-creator of The Time Keepers in Thor #243. Sal Buscema , co-creator of the Time Variance Authority for Thor #372, drew early tales of Kang in Avengers that saw them summoned through the void to the end of time.

, co-creator of the Time Variance Authority for Thor #372, drew early tales of Kang in Avengers that saw them summoned through the void to the end of time. Kurt Busiek, writer of Avengers Forever, the twelve-issue Kang series from 1999 that saw Kang aid the Avengers as part of his 'rebellion' against his apparent destiny, and reveals that the other version of himself in the past.

writer of Avengers Forever, the twelve-issue Kang series from 1999 that saw Kang aid the Avengers as part of his 'rebellion' against his apparent destiny, and reveals that the other version of himself in the past. Dave Cockrum drew the Giant-Size Avengers issues that established Kang's lineage.

drew the Giant-Size Avengers issues that established Kang's lineage. Olivier Coipel drew Lady Loki: Mistress Of Mischief as part of the Siege event, which saw Loki take possession of a body intended for Lady Sif.

Paul Cornell, co-creator of Sylvie, in whom Enchantress hid in Dark Reign: Young Avengers

co-creator of Sylvie, in whom Enchantress hid in Dark Reign: Young Avengers Steve Englehart wrote the Giant-Size Avengers issues that established Kang's lineage.

wrote the Giant-Size Avengers issues that established Kang's lineage. Al Ewing wrote Loki, Agent Of Asgard, which established the genderfluid Loki.

wrote Loki, Agent Of Asgard, which established the genderfluid Loki. Lee Garbett drew Loki, Agent Of Asgard, which established the genderfluid Loki.

drew Loki, Agent Of Asgard, which established the genderfluid Loki. Kieron Gillen wrote the revived Journey Into Mystery series that established the young Loki, and wrote Young Avengers, that gave us the YA version.

wrote the revived Journey Into Mystery series that established the young Loki, and wrote Young Avengers, that gave us the YA version. Mark Gruenwald, the physical basis of Mobius and all members of the TVA, and worked on Thor around #300.

Scott Kolins wrote TVA stories for She-Hulk.

wrote TVA stories for She-Hulk. Ralph Macchio worked on Thor around #300.

worked on Thor around #300. Jamie McKelvie drew Young Avengers which gave us the YA version of Loki.

drew Young Avengers which gave us the YA version of Loki. Carlos Pacheco , artist on Avengers Forever, the twelve-issue Kang series from 1999 that saw Kang aid the Avengers as part of his 'rebellion' against his apparent destiny and reveals that the other version of himself in the past.

, artist on Avengers Forever, the twelve-issue Kang series from 1999 that saw Kang aid the Avengers as part of his 'rebellion' against his apparent destiny and reveals that the other version of himself in the past. Keith Pollard worked on Thor around #300.

worked on Thor around #300. Walter Simonson , co-creator of the Time Variance Authority, for Thor #372.

, co-creator of the Time Variance Authority, for Thor #372. Dan Slott wrote TVA stories for She-Hulk.

wrote TVA stories for She-Hulk. Roger Stern, writer on Avengers Forever, the twelve-issue Kang series from 1999 that saw Kang aid the Avengers as part of his 'rebellion' against his apparent destiny and reveals that the other version of himself in the past.

J. Michael Straczynski wrote Lady Loki: Mistress Of Mischief as part of the Siege event, which saw Loki take possession of a body intended for Lady Sif.

wrote Lady Loki: Mistress Of Mischief as part of the Siege event, which saw Loki take possession of a body intended for Lady Sif. Roy Thomas, writer of early tales of Kang in Avengers which saw them summoned through the void to the end of time.

writer of early tales of Kang in Avengers which saw them summoned through the void to the end of time. Len Wein, co-creator of The Time Keepers in Thor #243.

