Who Does Exterminatrix, Oubliette Midas, Think She Is? (Spoilers)

Exterminatrix or Oubliette Midas first appeared in Marvel Boy #1 by Grant Morrison and J.G. Jones published in 2000. The daughter of Marvel supervillain, Dr Midas, the multi-trillionaire obsessed with gaining powers through the absorption of cosmic rays., who turned her mother into a "chemical hot-house of information-rich toxins" to create her, and raised in a fashion to enhance brain growth and longevity, she was taught how to kill everything. After betraying him and teaming up with him, she ended up inheriting his empire. But was it all a lie?

In today's Fantastic Four #48, with Oubliette taking advantage of Reed Richards isolating himself in his think tank, to try and solve for Judgment Day, she is raiding the Baxter Building for all it is worth.

And is defeated by The Invisible Woman through the power of truth, getting her own Anatomy Lesson.

Oubliette Midas is not the daughter of Dr Midas after all. So… whose daughter is she? I don't suppose Nathaniel Richards could have had another child? He does seem to have been quite the baby daddy of the Marvel Universe.

FANTASTIC FOUR #48

MARVEL COMICS

AUG220783

(W) David Pepose (A) Juan Cabal (CA) CAFU

AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! Trapped alone inside the Baxter Building with no backup in sight, the Invisible Woman battles her way up 35 flights of death traps to stop the mad science of OUBLIETTE MIDAS! But with the clock running out on the Celestial's judgment, can Sue save her husband, Reed, from becoming the latest cog in the Exterminatrix's interdimensional war machine? Can the Thing and the Human Torch free themselves from Oubliette's twisted schemes, or will the hijacked Baxter Building prove to be the FF's ultimate undoing? It's Judgment Times Four, as the Fantastic Four don't plan to go down without a fight! Rated T In Shops: Oct 12, 2022 SRP: $3.99