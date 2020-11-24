Who's Who In DC Comics' Future State? And When?

Here's the notated links to the DC Future State promo images, with who everyone is. And yes, okay, it appears that the Dark Detective is actually Bruce Wayne, there is no attempt at sleight of hand with this one as we suspected. Ah well…

Zatanna Conner Kent Immortal Wonder Woman Grifter Aquaman (Jackson Hyde) The Next Batman Superman (Clark Kent) Swamp Thing Wonder Woman (Yara Flor) Catwoman Harley Quinn Red X Saturn Girl Black Racer Blast Boy Batman (Bruce Wayne) Green Lantern (John Stewart) Superman (Jonathan Kent) Duo Damsel Bouncing Boy and Brainiac 5 Protex Phantom Girl The Flash

And we have a checklist – as well the news that Superman Vs. Imperious Lex is going to continue past January and February until the very end of March. As to the timeline when these are all set – that can be viewed here.

DC Available Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Future State: Batman #1 (of 4)

Future State: The Flash #1 (of 2)

Future State: Harley Quinn #1 (of 2)

Future State: Superman of Metropolis #1 (of 2)

Future State: Swamp Thing #1 (of 2)

Future State: Wonder Woman #1 (of 2)

DC Available Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Future State: Dark Detective #1 (of 4)

Future State: Green Lantern #1 (of 2)

Future State: Justice League #1 (of 2)

Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman #1 (of 2)

Future State: Robin Eternal #1 (of 2)

Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman #1 (of 2)

Future State: Teen Titans #1 (of 2)

DC Available Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Future State: Batman #2 (of 4)

Future State: Catwoman #1 (of 2)

Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #1 (of 2 )

Future State: Nightwing #1 (of 2)

Future State: Shazam! #1 (of 2)

Future State: Superman: Worlds of War #1 (of 2)

DCAvailable Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Future State: Aquaman #1 (of 2)

Future State: Batman/Superman #1 (of 2)

Future State: Dark Detective #2 (of 4)

Future State: Legion of Super-Heroes #1 (of 2)

Future State: Suicide Squad #1 (of 2)

Future State: Superman Vs. Imperious Lex #1 (of 3)

Available Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Future State: Batman #3 (of 4)

Future State: The Flash #2 (of 2)

Future State: Harley Quinn #2 (of 2)

Future State: Superman of Metropolis #2 (of 2)

Future State: Swamp Thing #2 (of 2)

Future State: Wonder Woman #2 (of 2)

DC Available Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Future State: Dark Detective #3 (of 4)

Future State: Green Lantern #2 (of 2)

Future State: Justice League #2 (of 2)

Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman #2 (of 2)

Future State: Robin Eternal #2 (of 2)

Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman #2 (of 2)

Future State: Teen Titans #2 (of 2)

Available Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Future State: Batman #4 (of 4)

Future State: Catwoman #2 (of 2)

Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #2 (of 2)

Future State: Nightwing #2 (of 2)

Future State: Shazam! #2 (of 2)

Future State: Superman: Worlds of War #2 (of 2)

Available Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Future State: Aquaman #2 (of 2)

Future State: Batman/Superman #2 (of 2)

Future State: Dark Detective #4 (of 4)

Future State: House of El #1 (of 1)

Future State: Legion of Super-Heroes #2 (of 2)

Future State: Suicide Squad #2 (of 2)

Future State: Superman Vs. Imperious Lex #2 (of 3)

Available Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Future State: Superman Vs. Imperious Lex #3 (of 3)