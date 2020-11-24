Who's Who In DC Comics' Future State? And When?

Here's the notated links to the DC Future State promo images, with who everyone is. And yes, okay, it appears that the Dark Detective is actually Bruce Wayne, there is no attempt at sleight of hand with this one as we suspected. Ah well…

DC Comics' Future State
DC Comics' Future State
  1. Zatanna
  2. Conner Kent
  3. Immortal Wonder Woman
  4. Grifter
  5. Aquaman (Jackson Hyde)
  6. The Next Batman
  7. Superman (Clark Kent)
  8. Swamp Thing
  9. Wonder Woman (Yara Flor)
  10. Catwoman
  11. Harley Quinn
  12. Red X
  13. Saturn Girl
  14. Black Racer
  15. Blast Boy
  16. Batman (Bruce Wayne)
  17. Green Lantern (John Stewart)
  18. Superman (Jonathan Kent)
  19. Duo Damsel
  20. Bouncing Boy and Brainiac 5
  21. Protex
  22. Phantom Girl
  23. The Flash

And we have a checklist – as well the news that Superman Vs. Imperious Lex is going to continue past January and February until the very end of March. As to the timeline when these are all set – that can be viewed here.

 DC Available Tuesday, January 5, 2021

  • Future State: Batman #1 (of 4)
  • Future State: The Flash #1 (of 2)
  • Future State: Harley Quinn #1 (of 2)
  • Future State: Superman of Metropolis #1 (of 2)
  • Future State: Swamp Thing #1 (of 2)
  • Future State: Wonder Woman #1 (of 2)

DC Available Tuesday, January 12, 2021

  • Future State: Dark Detective #1 (of 4)
  • Future State: Green Lantern #1 (of 2)
  • Future State: Justice League #1 (of 2)
  • Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman #1 (of 2)
  • Future State: Robin Eternal #1 (of 2)
  • Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman #1 (of 2)
  • Future State: Teen Titans #1 (of 2)

DC Available Tuesday, January 19, 2021

  • Future State: Batman #2 (of 4)
  • Future State: Catwoman #1 (of 2)
  • Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #1 (of 2 )
  • Future State: Nightwing #1 (of 2)
  • Future State: Shazam! #1 (of 2)
  • Future State: Superman: Worlds of War #1 (of 2)

DCAvailable Tuesday, January 26, 2021

  • Future State: Aquaman #1 (of 2)
  • Future State: Batman/Superman #1 (of 2)
  • Future State: Dark Detective #2 (of 4)
  • Future State: Legion of Super-Heroes #1 (of 2)
  • Future State: Suicide Squad #1 (of 2)
  • Future State: Superman Vs. Imperious Lex #1 (of 3)

Available Tuesday, February 2, 2021

  • Future State: Batman #3 (of 4)
  • Future State: The Flash #2 (of 2)
  • Future State: Harley Quinn #2 (of 2)
  • Future State: Superman of Metropolis #2 (of 2)
  • Future State: Swamp Thing #2 (of 2)
  • Future State: Wonder Woman #2 (of 2)

 DC Available Tuesday, February 9, 2021

  • Future State: Dark Detective #3 (of 4)
  • Future State: Green Lantern #2 (of 2)
  • Future State: Justice League #2 (of 2)
  • Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman #2 (of 2)
  • Future State: Robin Eternal #2 (of 2)
  • Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman #2 (of 2)
  • Future State: Teen Titans #2 (of 2)

Available Tuesday, February 16, 2021

  • Future State: Batman #4 (of 4)
  • Future State: Catwoman #2 (of 2)
  • Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #2 (of 2)
  • Future State: Nightwing #2 (of 2)
  • Future State: Shazam! #2 (of 2)
  • Future State: Superman: Worlds of War #2 (of 2)

Available Tuesday, February 23, 2021

  • Future State: Aquaman #2 (of 2)
  • Future State: Batman/Superman #2 (of 2)
  • Future State: Dark Detective #4 (of 4)
  • Future State: House of El #1 (of 1)
  • Future State: Legion of Super-Heroes #2 (of 2)
  • Future State: Suicide Squad #2 (of 2)
  • Future State: Superman Vs. Imperious Lex #2 (of 3)

Available Tuesday, March 30, 2021

  • Future State: Superman Vs. Imperious Lex #3 (of 3)

