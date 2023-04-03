Why The Comic Shop In Extraordinary Is Closed The TV series Extraordinary, on Hulu in the USA and Disney+ in the UK, features a comic book shop. Or rather, the absence of a comic book shop.

The TV series Extraordinary, on Hulu in the USA and Disney+ in the UK, features a comic book shop. Or rather, the absence of a comic book shop. And because the show is filmed on the streets of Shoreditch, Hoxton and Whitechapel areas of London, it's quite easy to find where they were filmed and what changes were made.

So the flat where the main cast lives, next door to the closed-down comic shop Comic Legend, is in reality on Fieldgate Street in Whitechapel. Where there is no closed-down comic shop. But a coffee shop and barbers instead.

It's just one of the tiny details of this show, in which everyone gets a superpower when they turn 18, that suddenly no one needs comic shops, as no one wants to read superhero comics any more. They are all living that life, if they wish. Someone noticed that the website of the Comic Legend store wasn't actually registered did so, registered in January 2023 and it now redirects to ComicBookXS.com. But there's another tiny detail that has gone further. While the dental surgery from episode 2 was also a mock-up job.

In reality, it is on Hoxton Street in Haggerston. But there's something also of fun to note. Below the No Parking Zone sign is a No Parking At Any Time sign is a Landing Zone Only sign, with a symbol allowing flying people, often working for Uber, to land. And here's the thing.

It's still there. They never took it down after filming. Presumably superglued to the sign, you can still find it on Google Streetview… as part of the street furniture.

Another tiny detail? Everyone started getting superpowers ten years ago. Ten years ago was the finale of Misfits, in which initially people got superpowers from a lightning strike from a storm cloud. The finale showed a much larger storm cloud on its way. Basically, if you want, Extraordinary and Misfits are in the same universe…