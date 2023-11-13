Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: wildcats, wildstorm

WildCATS Changes The DC Universe On Its Way Out The Door (Spoilers)

This week sees DC Comcis publish the final issue of WildCATS #12, and goes out with Grifter pulling the plaster over a major DC Comics thing.

Article Summary DC Comics' WildCATS #12 concludes with major revelations affecting the DC Universe.

The series ties up loose ends and sets the stage for new stories in Outsiders.

Deathblow's transformation and potential HALO/Outsiders connection are also teased for 2024.

This week sees DC Comcis publish Outsiders #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Robert Carey, which intends to be a new take on the Warren Ellis side of Wildstorm, regarding The Authority and Planetary. But we also get the final issue of WildCATS #12 by Matthew Rosenberg, Danny Kim, and Tom Derenick, and which ties in more with the Jim Lee/Brandon Choi side of Wildstorm, and goes out with Grifter pulling the plaster over a major DC Comics component. The way this affects the DC Universe may be akin to Superman revealing his secret identity…

…but it's Grifter who does the doxxing here. Revealing himself, HALO, the Court Of Owls and Jason Halliday in one fell swoop. As for Jason Halliday, international businessman and member of the Court Of Owls, whom Grifter interrogated back in the first issue of the series, it looks like the series has been drawing a line between him and Jason Epstein…

…and as for the rest of Wildstorm that Outsiders is paddling in? Well, WildCATS hasn't entirely forgotten about them…

…as well as that rather remarkable reinvention of Deathblow, as a programme rather than a person. Where will all this end up in 2024? Maybe keep an eye on Outsiders… Lucius Foix has his fingers full with that, as well as with the HALO Corporation. Will the two be linked?

WILDCATS #12

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Danny Kim, Tom Derenick (CA) Stephen Segovia

In a final, climactic battle for control of HALO and all its secrets, it's the WildC.A.T.s versus the Seven Soldiers versus the Court of Owls! Winner take all! Retail:

$3.99 In-Store Date: 11/14/2023

OUTSIDERS #1 (OF 12)

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Robert Carey (CA) Dan Mora

Never the End. A universe of secrets is about to come to light. Batman protects Gotham City from evil. Batman Inc. protects the rest of the known world. But what of the unknown world? What of the ancient evils in hidden tombs and forgotten tragedies from a magic-and-mad-sciencefueled super-heroic century? Using his fortune, Luke Fox launches a new organization dedicated to shining light into the world's darkest corners. His first recruit: Kate Kane, the Batwoman–who will re-embrace her military background to protect Luke's dream and encounter every bit of strangeness the DCU has to offer. And just wait until you meet the Third Man…or learn what universe-shattering secret they've discovered buried under Antarctica. Outsiders is the return of comic book archaeology, digging into all the forgotten corners of DC's history to preserve, record, and better understand the true nature of the DC Multiverse…and the forgotten stories that make up its fabric. Retail: $.949 In-Store Date: 11/14/2023

